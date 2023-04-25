Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and Austin Swift Unfollow Joe Alwyn on Instagram After Taylor Swift Breakup

If you want more confirmation that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are over, a bunch of Swift's famous friends have reportedly unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram—including Este, Alana and Danielle Haim, and also, Ryan Reynolds and Tay's brother, Austin Swift. As People reports, fans have been keeping close track of the alleged unfollows and compiling lists:

Gigi hadid unfollowed our joe alwyn after today having dinner with taylor swift and Haim sisters.. pic.twitter.com/RspQdtguZH — daisy 🌼 (@Scarletismaroon) April 21, 2023

On April 20, Just Jared reported that Gigi Hadid still followed the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends actor. As of April 21, that is no longer the case, though Alwyn still follows the 27-year-old supermodel. This update comes a day after Hadid was photographed in NYC with Blake Lively, Swift and the Haim sisters. Newly single Taylor Swift gathered her girl squad for a night out in New York City on Thursday. The Anti-Hero singer, 33, was seen with best friends as they headed over to the private club Zero Bond in the Big Apple. Swift rocked a black minidress with spaghetti straps, black shoes and sunglasses, as she and her posse were photographed walking down the street.

Meanwhile, her friends also looked chic, with Hadid in an all-denim look, Lively in high-waisted jeans, a black top and a patterned vest, and the Haim sisters each with some sort of leather accessory, from knee-high boots to bomber jackets. The group appeared to be in good spirits as they engaged in conversation while walking the streets of Manhattan together on a sunny spring day.

The pop star's outing comes amid her sold-out Eras Tour, which she'll continue in Houston on Friday. Swift has been photographed out and about in New York City multiple times over the last few weeks following her breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. On Wednesday, she and Lively grabbed dinner along with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, along with the Haim sisters and Swift's brother Austin Swift, seemingly all unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram following the breakup, per the Twitter page DeuxMoi and other eagle-eyed fans. Could this be a mere coincidence?

Swift has been close friends with Lively and Reynolds for years, with the couple frequently attending her concerts and Swift name-dropping their children in her songs (i.e., Betty, James, and Inez). The 33-year-old singer has been similarly friendly with the Haim sisters since 2014. They collaborated on a song for Swift’s Evermore album and the Anti-Hero singer even performed on stage with them in London last summer. But if there were anybody who would know what really went down with Swift and Alwyn, it would be her girl squad.

Nvm the break up Blake’s wearing purple shoes and Ryan’s tie is purple 👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iJGf5oMR0q — Ahad (Taylor’s Version) (@TayluhSwiff13) April 20, 2023

Swift and Alwyn's breakup was reported by multiple outlets as not being dramatic. Swift and Alwyn broke up after six years of dating earlier this month. Shortly after news broke of the split, a source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told People that it was caused by 'differences in their personalities.' "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," said the source at the time, noting that 'ultimately' Swift and Alwyn weren't the right fit for one another.