Ryan Gosling Returns to SNL — Here’s How and When To Watch

Saturday Night Live (SNL) may be on hiatus, but the show has already lined up some stellar guests for its return. NBC has announced that Ryan Gosling will be hosting an upcoming episode of the sketch comedy show next month.

This will mark the 45-year-old actor’s fourth outing on the series. Gosling made his SNL debut in 2015, when he appeared in Season 41 alongside musical guest Leon Bridges. Two years later, he returned to host the show with Jay-Z.

His third hosting gig came in 2024 with musical guest Chris Stapleton. This marked the episode where Gosling joined Mikey Day for a hilarious Beavis and Butt-Head sketch.

MARCH 7

Ryan Gosling

Gorillaz pic.twitter.com/giriyfxnzr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2026

The duo appeared as two audience members who resembled the titular cartoon characters. The skit went viral and is still remembered by the audience. At the time, Gosling was promoting his action comedy film The Fall Guy.

This time around, he has another movie to promote as the actor will soon be seen in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary. The film will hit the theaters on March 20, 2026, a few days after Gosling’s SNL episode, which is scheduled for March 7.

The musical artist who will accompany Gosling on the show is the virtual band Gorillaz. Created by English singer and songwriter Damon Albarn, the band is famous for featuring four fictional members. The episode will mark Gorillaz’s debut on SNL.

After SNL made the announcement about Gosling’s return on its social media handles, people expressed their excitement in the comments. One X user wrote, “One of the best hosts in the modern era of SNL. Gosling’s fourth time hosting is an automatic must see episode.”

Another commented, “Yup…he never has ever disappointed me. Each skit is rotflmao funny and I look forward to it!!!” A third remarked, “This is v millennial-esque vibes. Had to make sure this wasnt a april fools day joke or something. Lol.” One individual wrote, “I still watch the beavis and butthead clip. I have that episode recorded.”

SNL is currently on a four-week break. The show last aired on January 31, with an episode hosted by Alexander Skarsgård with musical guest Cardi B. The series will return on February 28, with Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie hosting the episode.

Ryan Gosling Is Hosting #SNL on March 7, With Gorillaz Making Their Debut as Musical Guest. pic.twitter.com/6cSzr3ixtX — The Director’s Cut (@The_Epic_Scenes) February 13, 2026

Storrie had his breakthrough with the Crave and HBO Max series and has remained one of the most talked-about stars in the past few months. English folk rock band Mumford & Sons will feature as the musical guest.

SNL has also confirmed an episode for March 14, but the host and musical guest remain to be announced. Other celebrities who have been seen on the show since the beginning of this year include Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor, rapper A$AP Rocky and rock band Geese.

SNL, featuring Ryan Gosling, will be aired live on NBC and Peacock on March 7 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day, i.e., on March 8.