Russia is under intense pressure. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) reports that in April 2025, the Ukrainian operatives successfully carried out a sabotage mission on Russian soil. This mission reflects the high level of strategic planning and operational expertise among the Ukrainian forces on enemy territory. This mission, no doubt, was one of the best-executed by Zelensky’s army. However, the impact on the Russian troops was quite the opposite.

This bold operation also highlights Volodymyr Zelensky and his troops’ ability to conduct precise strikes through meticulous planning, advanced strategy, and flawless execution. As the precision grows, enemy troops continue to face immense pressure. It also raises questions about their limits, while affecting Russia’s military infrastructure and border economy. Does this mean Moscow is finally under operational challenges?

The April 2025 mission by Ukraine is particularly significant as it targeted Rostov-on-Don, a key Russian military airfield, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials. Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state-run news agency, first reported on this mission. The outlet described it as a “symbolic and material blow” to Kremlin’s military capabilities.

Although Moscow hasn’t confirmed details of the operation, it deeply reflects on how the Ukrainian forces are getting closer to countering Putin’s defenses and strikes each day. The attack on Rostov-on-Don reportedly caused serious damage to the Russian forces.

According to The Daily Digest, millions were lost in aircraft damage as the highly advanced Su-30SM fighter jet was damaged in the process. This multi-role aircraft alone was valued at in the tens of millions of dollars. Ukrainian officials are also keeping tight-lipped about the mission, but it has been confirmed that the jet, which had been identified by its tail number, ’35’, was “burned down” during the raid.

However, this is not the first Ukrainian sabotage mission in Russia. The forces are quietly operating on Russian soil to cause massive trouble for Vladimir Putin and his army. Since Moscow ordered the full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February, Ukrainian saboteurs have remained active and have managed to hit several high-value targets..

A video, now being described as one of the most daring Ukrainian operations, has been published by the HUR. The clip allegedly captures the sabotage mission; however, the agents behind the operation and the strategy have not been revealed by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

On Telegram, the HUR issued a statement saying that the mission was “another act of resistance against Putin’s criminal regime inside Russia.” Additionally, it claimed that the “scale of forces ready to resist the Kremlin” has been growing. According to RBC-Ukraine, the message also included a warning to Kremlin.

“The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people,” the statement read.