A Russian father has been suspected of kidnapping his own children, and police believe he is trying to take them back to Ukraine. Police in Los Angeles are currently looking for Rodion Kolomoeits and his children, who were removed from school on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kolomoeits drove to the children’s school in Sylmar on April 8 and pulled them out of class at 11 a.m. Police believe Avaora, 9, and Hrant, 7, have been abducted. It turns out that Kolomoeits had lately lost custody of the children. Police said that the car Kolomoeits was driving was spotted near the US-Mexico border in San Ysidro, a San Diego district.

Житель Калифорнии, 39-летний Родион Коломоец, которого лишили родительских прав, выкрал своих детей прямо из школы и сбежал из Штатов. По информации полиции, он может сейчас прорываться на Украину. Все трое являются русскоязычными.

His 2016 gray Toyota Prius had a California license plate and was last seen at 2 p.m. on April 8. San Ysidro was located approximately 150 miles from Sylmar. “The suspect is a Ukrainian national and is believed to be making efforts to return to Ukraine with the children,” according to the police.

Cops have disclosed that all of them speak Russian. Avaora was last seen wearing a blue blouse and black pants, according to police. Meanwhile, Hrant, who stands four feet tall, was spotted sporting a green and blue jumper.

The Los Angeles Police Department has urged everyone to contact the cops if they get any information about the trio. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children around 260,000 children are abducted each year in the US

Officials estimate that approximately 200,000 of these youngsters are abducted by family members. Experts have warned that suspected kidnappings involving parents should be taken more seriously. “They’re not necessarily safe because they’re with a parent,” Angeline Hartmann, of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, told USA Today.

Kolomoeits is attempting to return his children to Ukraine as the meatgrinder war against Russia rages.

Two young siblings, Avaora (9) and Hrant (7), who were allegedly abducted by their father have been safely reunited with their family. LAPD stated the children were picked up from their elementary school by their biological father, Rodion Kolomoeits, who recently lost custody.… pic.twitter.com/GEeyn6aDhR — Los Angeles Police Protective League (@LAPPL) April 10, 2025

