Donald Trump’s ‘Spiritual Advisor’ Could Change The Way POTUS is Dealing With Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the chaos and heated geopolitical climate, there might be some good news for Ukrainians. Since taking over the White House for his second term, Donald Trump has been showing quite an antagonistic approach towards the nation, seemingly favoring Russia and Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

However, an expert suggested that there’s only one person who could change his mind now, shifting the balance back in the war-torn country’s favor, and that is none other than his “spiritual advisor.”

The White House meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and JD Vance was a complete disaster. The tag-team attack on the Ukrainian President was deemed distasteful by many. The Republican leader accused Zelenskyy of being a dictator and even alleged he was “gambling with World War III.” The Vice President also joined the U.S. leader, calling out Volodymyr for being “disrespectful” and “ungrateful.”

Following the angry spat, Zelenskyy was told to leave the White House, and the proposed minerals deal was left unsigned, leading to a delay in the peace negotiation with Russia. Shortly after, Trump also paused military and intelligence aid to Ukraine, sparking heated debate over it. Many commentators also criticized Trump for trying to antagonize his Ukrainian counterpart rather than seeing him as the victim of the first war in Europe in over 80 years.

However, as suggested by experts, that all can change. Donald Trump‘s spiritual advisor, Pastor Mark Burns, is the only one who could play a major role in changing his mind about siding with Putin and Russia, as per Mirror. The pastor has been by his side for over 10 years, supporting him since before he was elected President for the first time. A televangelist who visited the likes of Bucha and Irpin, Burns holds an influential place among Trump’s inner circle; hence, his opinion is notable.

Previously, he suggested the U.S. should increase its involvement in aiding Ukraine and help the country repel its rival forces. “These soldiers on the front lines are not asking for money. They are asking for 1,000 tanks, 300 F-35s, anti-air weapons to shoot down the drones that still fire at civilian buildings and killing people,” Burns said in a statement.

Ukrainians are seeing a ray of hope as the pastor showed a very different opinion about war than Donald Trump. Once he returns to the White House, maybe, he would be the one who could change the President’s approach.

The war in Ukraine is bigger than Democrats or Republicans, the Left or the Right. Whether you dislike President Trump or President Zelensky, real people are dying here. 20,000 children have been kidnapped and stolen to Russia. 300 women were recently raped, as reported by… pic.twitter.com/hTnlKIGLhK — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 31, 2025

Professor John Strawson shared his views on this, noting, “Rev Mark Burns is in a unique position offering advice to President Donald Trump. His visit to Ukraine to the areas near Kyiv, including Bucha, which were occupied by Russia at the beginning of the war, will have been challenging given the appalling war crimes that were committed, including murder, rape, and torture.”

“It is evident from his comments on social media that he has been affected by the civilian suffering. Significantly, he has referred to the continuing Russian attacks on civilian targets and has highlighted the need for more weapons – including fighter jets – on the front line to deter such attacks,” he added.

The professor further noted that Donald Trump is already “angry” over Putin agreeing to a limited ceasefire in the Black Sea and then adding conditions to it. If Pastor Mark Burns decides to give advice to the President, it might change his decision to pause aid to Ukraine.

Strawson ended with, “What that might mean in practice we will have to wait to see. However, The Ukrainians must feeling that the U.S. position might be evolving to their advantage.”