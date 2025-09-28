Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and a strong ally of Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, has given a chilling warning to the world. He pointed out how the world is closest ever to midnight on the doomsday clock, signaling towards nuclear war.

This comes due to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. He claimed that nuclear war can become a reality. During his UN address, he spoke, “The Doomsday Clock shows less than one and a half minutes to midnight, symbolizing the moment of nuclear apocalypse. This is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight.”

The war in Ukraine does not seem to be coming to an end and that makes a nuclear war, a possibility. The nuclear catastrophe in Hiroshima and Nagasaki still remains a symbol of how mankind can cause global destruction when it comes to wars.

The timepiece is a symbol, established in 1947, that points towards the dangers of nuclear weapons. Furthermore, it signals towards progress in artificial intelligence and bioterrorism due to progress in science.

The clock’s time was updated from 89 seconds to midnight in January, which shows an advancement compared to the past two years. This proves there has been an increase in worldwide tension and what could unfold if left unchecked.

He added, “The world has once again returned to a point where the nuclear threat is clearly visible,” while he verified that Russian atomic weapons are scheduled to be stationed in the nation.

The nuclear warheads, which could hit London within eight minutes of being fired, will be stationed in the country that has long supported Putin’s war in Ukraine, a country it shares a 674-mile border with.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has also blamed the West for the increase in tension as NATO allies are rearming and becoming a threat to the Minsk government. He further stated that the West is laying mines on the border of Portland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Due to this, Belarus was forced to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons for security. The retaliation is for their safety in case things go south. According to him, Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles will be added to the Belarus region for more protection.

The Oreshnik rockets are capable of blasting targets that are 3,107 miles away. Earlier, Putin unleashed the missiles on Ukraine. When Ukraine was defending itself with US and UK missiles, Putin started to deploy Oreshnik to target Ukraine to respond in case there was any escalation. Russia has successfully conducted combat tests in response to NATO countries that are against it.