Russia Sharing U.S. War Ship Intelligence With Iran

Russia has reportedly been sharing intelligence with Iran about the locations of U.S. warships and other American military assets as the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate.

The allegation surfaced in a report highlighted by the Daily Mail during live coverage of the conflict, citing officials familiar with intelligence assessments who say Moscow has passed along surveillance information to Tehran. According to the report, the intelligence includes details about the positioning of U.S. naval vessels and other military platforms operating across the region.

It’s pathetic that on the same day we learn that Russia is helping Iran target Americans, Trump grants a waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil during the Iran war. Trump is helping Russia, a country helping Iran kill Americans. Trump is a massive traitor pic.twitter.com/Wv901j3jIr — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) March 6, 2026

Officials familiar with the intelligence effort indicated the scale of the assistance could be significant. “It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one official familiar with the matter reportedly said.

The report suggests Russia’s intelligence could help Iran track U.S. forces more effectively, potentially improving the accuracy of drone or missile strikes against American military assets stationed throughout the Middle East.

Military analysts say Russia possesses advanced satellite surveillance and electronic monitoring capabilities that could provide detailed information about troop movements, aircraft deployments, and naval activity. The allegation surfaced as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran enters a dangerous new phase following days of escalating attacks across the region.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump delivered a stark warning to Iran’s military forces, telling them they must surrender or face destruction as the conflict intensifies. Trump warned the regime’s embattled military that surrender was their best option, cautioning that continuing the fight could result in devastating consequences.

The president warned Iranian forces that if they refuse to lay down their weapons, they could face “guaranteed death.” At the same time, War Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled that the United States is preparing for a prolonged confrontation, declaring that America’s military campaign has only just begun. “We have only just begun,” Hegseth said while discussing the ongoing operation.

Russia giving Iran intelligence info in 'comprehensive effort' to attack US in Middle East: report https://t.co/xkh6fwM4pk pic.twitter.com/LkAdFNTgzQ — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2026

The developments come as the United States prepares for what could be one of the largest phases of the conflict so far. According to reports, some of the U.S. Air Force’s heaviest strategic bombers are expected to arrive at British military bases within hours.

The deployment has fueled speculation that a massive new American strike against Iranian targets could be imminent. Trump previously hinted that a major military operation — which he reportedly referred to as “the big one” — could soon be launched against Iranian military infrastructure.

The arrival of the long-range bombers at bases in the United Kingdom would place American aircraft within striking distance of a wide range of Iranian targets across the Middle East. The escalating military posture comes as Iranian forces continue launching drones and missiles at American and Israeli positions throughout the region.

In response, U.S. and Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian military sites, including missile launch facilities, weapons depots, naval assets, and command centers. Military analysts say the intensity and precision of some Iranian strikes have raised questions about how the country has been able to locate certain high-value targets.

Russia’s alleged intelligence sharing could provide one possible explanation for how Iran has improved its targeting capabilities during the conflict. Experts say access to satellite imagery or electronic surveillance data could allow Iranian forces to identify strategic military infrastructure such as radar systems, command centers, or naval deployments.

Dara Massicot, a Russia military expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said some of Iran’s recent attacks appear to be highly precise. “Iran is making very precise hits on early warning radars or over-the-horizon radars,” Massicot said. “They’re doing this in a very targeted way. They’re going after command and control.”

Despite the report cited by the Daily Mail, U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed that Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran, and the Russian government has not commented on the allegations.

Still, the possibility that Moscow may be sharing information with Tehran highlights the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict. As tensions continue to rise, the coming days could prove critical as both sides prepare for what may become an even larger phase of the war.