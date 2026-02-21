Rupert Grint Returns — But This Horror Film May Shock Harry Potter Fans

Rupert Grint is known for his lovable character in the Harry Potter film series. However, the Essex-born actor has a warning for his fans as he returns to the big screen with his upcoming film, Nightborn. Grint has revealed that his role in this new horror movie is going to be a far cry from his former roles.

Rupert’s last film role was in 2013, so his comeback with Nightborn is a significant moment for both him and his fans. The Hanna Bergholm film has made its debut at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The film centers around a couple who suspect that their newborn has “something terribly wrong” with him. They live in a remote home in the heart of the Finnish forest, though the film was shot in Lithuania. Nightborn also stars Finnish actress Seidi Haarla.

Rupert Grint at the #BerlinFilmFestival photocall for his new film “Nightborn.” pic.twitter.com/qKWyyDgoZY — Variety (@Variety) February 14, 2026

Talking about the film, Grint revealed that he received the script when he and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, were expecting their second child. “So it was very weird timing,” the actor said. “But it’s kind of life imitating art,” he added.

He told Variety that his own fatherhood actually helped him prepare for the role in Nightborn better, explaining that the character of Jon is quite the “optimist” despite the strange events that occur as the story proceeds.

“Whatever’s going on, I try to make it light. Not panicking and staying calm is definitely something I do,” Grint told Variety. The actor warned that although his character in this new film might be jolly, it is far from Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films.

“It does go against the warmth of Ron,” the Harry Potter star said. Then he walked down memory lane, saying that although the filming for the final installment wrapped years ago, it still feels fresh.

“It doesn’t even feel that long ago. It’s nearly 16 years (…) it’s insane,” Grint said. He admitted that the “Potter years were an absolute constant,” and “such a fun journey.” However, he added that he now enjoys the slower-paced life.

First look at Rupert Grint and Seidi Haarla in Hanna Bergholm’s thriller ‘NIGHTBORN,’ set to premiere at the #BerlinFilmFestival. It follows a couple who move to a house deep in the forest. But as soon as their baby is born, the wife suspects a terrible truth about their son. pic.twitter.com/8zDpgpyFef — ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) January 20, 2026

“I love working, but I also just love being at home, hanging out and being a dad. I’m not ridiculously ambitious,” Grint told the magazine.

The first teaser of Nightborn has been released. The synopsis reads, “With dreams of starting a perfect family, Saga and her British husband Jon move to the isolated house where she spent much of her childhood, deep in the Finnish forest. But as soon as their baby is born, despite the [reassurance of all those around her], Saga knows there’s something terribly wrong with her son.”