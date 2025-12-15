Rumors About Amy Schumer That We Can’t Forget

There was a time it was difficult to ignore Amy Schumer . As many would recall, in the mid-’10s, she was literally everywhere: movies, shows, red carpets, awards, you name it. His skyrocketing popularity also sparked many rumors about her that one simply can’t ignore to this date. However, those barely affected Schumer, as she got a tramp stamp to “laugh at herself.”

In her 2016 memoir, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy wrote, “There’s nothing anyone can say about me that’s more permanent, damaging, or hideous than the statement I have forever tattooed upon myself.” She added, “I’m proud of this ability to laugh at myself. Even if everyone can see my tears.” So here are a few gossip about the star that are still etched in our minds.

Aside from Amy Schumer being unfunny, she also has a horrible reputation as a joke thief. Below is just the first minute and a half of a twenty-six minute compilation of her stealing jokes. pic.twitter.com/2liFTgx9R3 — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) May 26, 2023

In 2015, when Schumer was popping up almost everywhere, there was a rumor that she would take Jon Stewart’s spot on The Daily Show after he decided to step down. Although it was Trevor Noah who became Stewart’s successor, Amy later confirmed that she was indeed considered for the spot. “I was so honored to be asked and considered. I thought, ‘Well, I could give everyone I love a job, and we could all be together for five years,'” she told The Daily Beast at that time.

“But picturing being in a building and knowing what I was going to do for five years — I love not knowing. And I’ve never done anything safe or to make money for that reason … I said [to Comedy Central], ‘I can’t start now.” Although it started as a rumor, it turned into a real what-could-have-been situation.

At one point, Schumer was even accused of being a joke thief. In one of her YouTube videos, she delivered some bits that had striking similarities with Jenny Slate and John Mulaney’s works. When she was accused of plagiarism, Amy said, “I would never, ever do that, and I never have.” She said on The Jim Norton Advice Show, “Don’t call me a joke thief. I’m not, and I would never f—— do that.”

However, one of the most shocking rumors about the comedian was her alleged feud with Jennifer Lawrence . The two were in talks about a feature-length comedy, but it didn’t ultimately happen. Experts believe that all thanks to a 2016 dispute between the pair. A fatal shooting took place during the screening of Trainwreck, and when Schumer told all about it to Lawrence, she allegedly wrote, “It’s your fault.”

Jennifer Lawrence: “Amy [Schumer]’s choice to use her voice to speak for justice puts her under immense fire. I wouldn’t say she navigates it so much as she throws her middle fingers up and walks away from negative comments like a gas station fire in a Michael Bay movie.”… pic.twitter.com/iBCicB0Pje — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2024

Later, in an interview, Amy mentioned it, and rumors say that the Hunger Games star didn’t like her texts being public. However, Lawrence herself put an end to those rumors in 2024. She told Rolling Stone, “Now that we’re older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much. But we have every intention of working together.”