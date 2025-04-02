Rumor About Elon Musk’s Surgery for Erectile Dysfunction Resurfaces As He Makes Harsh Anti-Trans Comment

Love him or hate him but America’s current political scenario doesn’t let anyone ignore Elon Musk. The tech billionaire has been receiving massive backlash for his controversial alliance with the Trump government. And not to forget, his personal opinions are gradually being transformed into laws (via Trump) that the country has to abide by!

And that’s why, when Elon Musk shares his views about LGBTQ+ community, we know that America might no longer be a safe place for them. DHS can now spy on people based on their sexual orientation, the LGBTQ and HIV resources have been removed from the White House and other government websites—the list is as horrifying as it can get. And then, Elon Musk further goes on to claim that gender-confirming surgeries have adverse effects on one’s mental health (although his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson is a transgender).

His statement has made people furious, and Henry Giardina, in his blog for INTO, even went on to question if Elon Musk is taking his “alleged botched gender-confirming surgery out on trans people.”

There’s a rumor that Elon Musk once had “a botched p*nis implant.” These claims keep doing rounds on social media every now and then. Things got interesting when singer and rapper Azealia Banks made similar claims. On February 16, 2025, she responded to a tweet which claims “I heard he has a botched p*nis implant.” Banks wrote, “Grimes told me this too.”

Grimes told me this too https://t.co/I6RG1qWeQK — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) February 16, 2025

For the unaware, Musk dated singer Grimes for several years and has three children with her.

Banks’ tweet made people believe that the implant rumor might actually be true. Someone wrote, “That would explain why almost all his kids are IVF and not from him actually ban*ing.”

🤣🤣☠️☠️ That would explain why almost all his kids are IVF and not from him actually banging. — The Giant Cheese 🏴‍☠️ (@CheeseoftheWest) February 16, 2025

For the uninformed, penile implant is a device inserted into a patient’s bottom private region to aid and improve sustainable erections. It is a helpful surgical procedure for those who suffer from erectile dysfunction and medications like Viagra and Cialis don’t help either. Now, there’s no proof that Musk underwent this surgery but his haters have a good laugh by just thinking about it.

Henry Giardina, the trans editor of INTO, lashed out at Tesla CEO and wrote, “Musk seems—allegedly—to have had one bad experience trying to level up his d*ck, and it seems to have colored his view of all other gender-affirming care.”

His views come after pointing out that gender confirming surgeries aren’t only pursued by trans people but also by cisgenders which includes mammaplasty, penile implant, or testicular implants following orchiectomy. The anti-trans activists often misinterpret gender-affirming surgery by using terms such as such as genital-mutilation surgery.

Henry further lashed out at Musk and Trump as he concluded, “Taking a personal problem and making it a political platform? That’s right in line with the current administration’s petty desires to create an authoritarian state where the idea of personal identity is the enemy at large.”

Meanwhile, Musk is also facing heavy backlash from his trans daughter. Vivian was born as Xavier Alexander Musk to Elon and Justine Musk. She took her mother’s last name when she realised that her father was against trans community. She also hasn’t talked to him in five years.

Referring to Vivian, Musk wrote in a latest tweet, “My son, Xavier, died. He was killed by the woke mind virus.” Vivian hit back at her estranged father by calling him an “insecure buffon” and a “pathetic man child” during an interview with Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.