‘Rude, demeaning, hateful’ LSU Students Caught Harassing Black Neighbor on Doorbell Cam

Two black women had to endure several experiences where their next-door neighbors racially discriminated against them. The two students complained to cops on 6 different occasions, which convinced them to investigate the matter. Footage that the students’ doorbell camera caught was what served as evidence enough for the cops to press charges.

Two women who attended Louisiana State University claimed that they were being harassed by their neighbors, who were also fellow students at the same institution. The women reported the discrimination to the authorities several times.

When the police arrived to investigate the matter, the two white women who were allegedly launched into a racist rant in front of their neighbor’s door denied it. What the aggressors did not know was that their misdemeanor was caught on camera.

Fortunately, footage from a doorbell camera came in handy as evidence of the women’s racist behavior. One of the women, whose username is Zavia, who was facing racism, took the footage and posted it to TikTok. The videos that show several incidents of racist behavior now have 11.5 million views on the platform.

“It’s f-cked up, and that’s why their culture is f-cked up. And I don’t care. Their culture is f-cked up,” the neighbor can be heard saying in the video. The woman can be heard laughing in the video after making the statement.

Zavia, whose camera caught the interaction, steps out of their house to inquire if the two women were talking to her camera. Both women deny the accusation and proceed to laugh and step into their house.

One of the women can be heard saying “dumb as f-ck” and “dumb [N-word],” in another video recording. The woman who posted the video to the platform confronted the racist neighbor with the video recordings that were caught on camera.

The woman quickly denied the claims by saying that she wasn’t talking about her next-door neighbors at all. “Why would I say something rude to you in the camera? I wouldn’t,” she reasoned.

The second woman claimed that their remarks weren’t “personal” but directed towards the general population of Baton Rouge. The argument did not help their case, considering that the majority of the population of the city is African-American.

The women who had to face the racism reportedly brought the matter to the authorities’ attention 6 times. In a video that Zavia posted to the platform, her interaction with a black police officer is now raising eyebrows.

The officer encourages her not to open her door and to avoid interaction with the aggressors. “Can she get to you through a closed door? Absolutely not. When you present yourself to her and you all start fighting, you were the aggressor because you opened up that door,” he can be heard saying.

The cops decided to act on the incident after they were presented with the video evidence. They confronted the white women and warned that their saying any more “rude, demeaning, hateful, racist things” would land them with harassment charges.