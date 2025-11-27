Ruben Gallego Under Fire After Leaked Texts Call Democrats A ‘Boring’ Party

U.S. Senator for the Democratic Party, Ruben Gallego, made headlines after screenshots of some of his recent controversial text messages went viral. A RadarOnline report reveals that the kind of comments made by the 46-year-old were a direct insult to his party. Some of the remarks were downright derogatory — Gallego implied that Democratic men and women have become androgynous and unappealing. Ruben also whined about how the party has now lost its vibe of s–, drugs, rock and roll, and has become plain.

While chatting with an unidentified fellow Democrat, Gallego’s friend asked him about his future in the party. The person alleged that Ruben could perhaps be the one to rebuild and lead the Democrats, given the extensive media coverage he enjoys. This friend then shared a picture of the purple-haired Democratic congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and exclaimed, “This is how the world views many [Democrats]…”

Shockingly, the meme featuring Rosa had a derogatory description in itself, which read as “If erectile dysfunction had a face.” Adding fuel to the fire of controversies, Ruben agreed to the kind of statements made by his friend.

Democrat AZ Senator Ruben Gallego says his party is boring. It used to be fun, the party of hot women. He said today’s Democrat Party is where women look like men, and men look like women. And Dems are always scolding people. — Monty’s Garden (@MontysGarden) November 27, 2025

Gallego then wrote, “They aren’t wrong!” He followed up with a longer note and penned, “We look like the not-fun party. Always telling and correcting people and not allowing men to be men. Women are to be hot. We used to be the party of sec [sic] drugs and rock and roll. Now, Dem women look like Dem men, and Dem men look like women.

While many took the comments about his party with a pinch of salt, it seems Ruben Gallego was more hurt by betrayal. He said it hurt that someone he’d been friends with for decades betrayed his trust. Owning up to his perspectives on the messages, Gallego spoke to the Phoenix TV Station and said, “It’s very heartbreaking that someone that I have served with and I’ve known and been really good friends [with] for 20 years decided to, you know, leak some of these messages.”

In offering some clarity and context about the messages he shared against his own party, Ruben shifted the angle. He elaborated on his plans to expand the Democratic Party into a broader umbrella. In his words, “I’ve been very clear about where I think the party needs to be. I do think we have to be an open, bigger-tent party. So this is just a reflection of what I think I’ve said.”

Though his explanation didn’t clarify much, Gallego doubled down on feeling betrayed by the leak. He added, “You know, I’m more sad about the situation that a friend of mine decided to exploit the situation, but it’s a reflection of what I’ve been saying the whole time.”

Christmas came early. Proving everything I’ve been reporting for several years about misogynistic obese little person troll Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego has been accurate, Gallego trashed his own Democratic party as preachy scolds who don’t let “men be men” in shocking leaked… pic.twitter.com/ib7i20jzMj — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) November 27, 2025

In his concluding remarks, the Democratic senator then acknowledged that the Democratic Party as a whole had allegedly become less inclusive than it should have been. He claimed the party had grown too exclusive and should open its doors to more voices.

Ruben remarked, “The Democratic Party is not as inclusive as it should be. That’s what I’m trying to point out. We should be the party that takes everybody in, not the one trying to exclude people. Our tent is too small. We are all better as a country when we’re actually bigger and not more narrow,” Gallego noted, going on to refer to minds, thoughts, races, and demographics, adding, “We need to be a party for everybody.”