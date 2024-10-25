Royal security is reportedly having sleepless nights after a man, who goes by the name- Simon Charles Dorante-Day claimed to be the love child of King Charles and Queen Camilla. After Dorante-Day made some remarks that sparked controversy, authorities have put him on a high-priority security watch list. "What am I going to do this time? Well, I'd be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me," Dorante-Day declared in May, adding ominously, "But I think I'd be even sillier to reveal my hand prematurely."

The situation has prompted royal protection experts to take decisive action. "There are probably around 20 names on that watchlist already," revealed one protection expert who requested anonymity. "And certainly anyone making a noise publicly will be of high interest." Dorante-Day's story begins in Portsmouth, England, where he was adopted in August 1966, when he was approximately eight months old. This timing coincides with when Charles would have been 17 and Camilla 18, as per Express. The father of nine maintains that his adoptive grandmother, who worked for Queen Elizabeth II, was instrumental in arranging his adoption, effectively positioning him as a hidden member of the royal family.

📷An Australian man, British-born Simon Charles Dorante-Day, claims to be the royal couple's secret love child.

The royal security teams aren't taking any chances. They've reportedly briefed both police and ASIO about the situation, implementing comprehensive measures to ensure Dorante-Day remains at a safe distance throughout the royal couple's visit. "Police have the authority to issue a move on notice to anyone they see fit," explained a veteran minder with three decades of experience protecting high-profile dignitaries. "The psychological brief would have determined if that was necessary already. They take everything into account including the grudge the person may have with them and will also be watching for agitated behavior," as per The Daily Mail.

The royal couple is scheduled to arrive in Sydney on Friday night, stay there for the weekend, and then depart for Canberra on Monday. They will return to Sydney ahead of their Wednesday departure, with the Royal Protection Squad maintaining vigilance throughout. Comparing Dorante-Day's statements to the official historical record, however, reveals serious problems. According to the accepted narrative, Charles and Camilla first crossed paths in 1970, years after Dorante-Day was born, at a polo match in Windsor Great Park. Camilla's alleged introduction at their first meeting, which is well-known, mentions her great-grandmother's connection to Edward VII: "You know, sir, my great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather - so how about it?"

Even though Dorante-Day has 29,000 Facebook supporters who follow his efforts to prove his royal roots, his claims have been met with a great deal of suspicion. Since service awards are customarily given to royal employees and there are no records for his adopted grandma, research has found no proof that she ever worked for the royal family. Furthermore, images from 1965 depict Camilla at a variety of social gatherings without any indications of pregnancy.