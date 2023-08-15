Here's What Katy Perry Really Meant by the Popular Song "Last Friday Night"

Katy Perry's 2011 hit song Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) became the official summer song, and it still puts a smile on the faces of her fans. Although it's been around 12 years, Perry's hit party song still makes her fans groove. However, this song is not what it seems on the surface. It is, in fact, far more profound.

Image Source: Getty Images | Neil Lupin

Also Read: When Katy Perry 'Privately' Expressed Concerns about Taylor Swift to Stevie Nicks in Interview

Perry has been a music icon for years and has successfully ruled hearts with her melodious renditions. Many A-list singers have disappeared from the game, but the California Gurls star proved she is here to stay for the long haul. And so does her music, reports The Things.

No wonder, after a decade, fans are still intrigued by her 2011 release, Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) song. Despite many songs that have topped the charts, somehow this song has stuck in people's minds for good. At face value, the song has nothing 'extraordinary' per se, but once you learn its deeper meaning, the perspective changes.

So, let's dive deeper and find out the real meaning behind this song. Historically speaking, the entertainment world is obsessed with the idea of "parties" and what goes inside them. They often try to capture the essence of it and portray it in their music. However, Perry captured something that other artists couldn't.

11 years ago today, Katy Perry released ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)’ as the fifth single off ‘Teenage Dream.’



The song made Katy Perry the first woman in history to spawn five #1 hits from a single album on the Billboard Hot 100. It is certified 6x Platinum in the US. pic.twitter.com/4NHJFpiiAB — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2022

Also Read: Katy Perry’s Ex Russell Brand Says Women Were Enamoured by Him Because They Thought He Was Gay

The song was released from the perspective of someone trying to figure out what happened during parties the night before. And Perry successfully managed to paint a realistic picture of it. Although some fans didn't experience the things described in the song, It is sincere, vivid, and comes across as genuine.

This is because Perry didn't "create" the scenarios in her head, but rather the visuals were based on 'real-life experiences.' When the Roar singer was asked about the song's origin, she revealed it's closer to reality; hence, she didn't struggle much with the lyrics. She admitted to having done most of the things showcased in the song.

Also Read: Katy Perry’s Ex Russell Brand Confesses She Was ‘An Amazing Person’ Despite ‘Disconnected’ Relationship

"There's nothing better than an impromptu dance party with my friends. My track Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) is a song about debauchery because I had one of those nights in Santa Barbara. We went out to this place called Wildcat and got crazy," Perry confessed.

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” by @KatyPerry has reached 800 MILLION streams on Spotify.



It’s her fifth song to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/dJlppJ4i1B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2023

However, she mentioned one aspect of it that's "purely fictional." She added, "We had a couple of beers and danced until we died, then brought the party back to the hotel room. Most of that song is the 'actual' truth, apart from the ménage à trois... unfortunately!" But other stuff was real.

"But, yes, streaking in the park, that's what we did, so we had to write a song about it the next day," she revealed. The song's co-writer, Bonnie McKee, echoed Perry regarding T.G.I.F.'s inspiration in a different interview. He recalled, "T.G.I.F. is pretty much a word-for-word description of our trip to Santa Barbara, so I love that one."

McKee added, "It's really kitschy and fun and makes me nostalgic." The song was an instant hit soon after it was released and became a party anthem for fans. In 2011, it became Perry's best-selling digital single at the time, as reported by Billboard.

References:

https://www.thethings.com/last-friday-night-katy-perry-song-meaning/

More from Inquisitr

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Be Taken On Trial For $15M Mansion Purchase

Fans Suspect Katy Perry’s ‘Butterfly Ring’ Hints at New Music Release