Royal Expert Says Trump's New Cabinet Picks Could 'Send Shivers Down' Prince Harry's Spine

Donald Trump’s ongoing appointments to key cabinet positions in his second administration are reportedly causing unease for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with a royal expert suggesting the changes could impact the Duke of Sussex's U.S. residency status.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has selected Gov. Kristi Noem to be Secretary of Homeland Security, CNN reports pic.twitter.com/vzvtE0ZWL5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 12, 2024

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Daily Mail’s royal commentator Richard Eden remarked, “I do expect Harry and Meghan reading the news of Donald Trump appointments with shivers being sent down their spines.” Eden highlighted that the previous administration had 'done them a few favours,' assisting the Duke in securing a legal victory. In contrast, Noem’s reputation as a no-nonsense leader could indicate a stricter approach, as reported by the Express. This comes to light as South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is nominated by Trump to lead the Department of Homeland Security, a pivotal agency in immigration and residency matters.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on September 23, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion)

Prince Harry, now 38, has openly acknowledged using drugs during both his teenage years and adulthood, according to BBC. In his memoir Spare, he revealed experimenting with cocaine as a teenager and smoking marijuana while attending Eton, both of which are illegal in the UK. Reflecting on his experience with cocaine, he wrote, "It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal." He also recounted taking psychedelic mushrooms during a visit to California in 2016. While the drug remains illegal in the state, its use has been decriminalized in certain cities.

Prince Harry revealed he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the death of Princess Diana on his and Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ docuseries #TheMeYouCantSee. #THRNews pic.twitter.com/uFQlHfIA3I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 21, 2021

Usually, such a history could disqualify someone from obtaining U.S. residency. The conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, demanding the release of Harry’s visa documents to determine if he had been truthful in his application. Despite their efforts, the case was dismissed on September 9, with the judge ruling that Harry’s records would remain private. However, the foundation reportedly seeks to overturn the ruling.

‘Prince Harry should be very worried if Trump ends up in the White House.’



Dan Wootton says Prince Harry could find himself on ‘the first plane out’ of the US should Trump return to power after the US government denied a request to release the Duke’s immigration documents. pic.twitter.com/VJWtEjaW3Q — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 15, 2023

Eden noted, “It sounds like she [Kristi Noem] is a 'no-nonsense figure' from what I read, so you may find she is less sympathetic than her predecessor.” The Heritage Foundation’s legal pursuit is rooted in its argument that transparency is necessary to ensure laws are upheld fairly for everyone. "At the Heritage Foundation, we believe in the full enforcement of the rule of law, and Prince Harry should receive the same scrutiny as everyone else," organization rep Niles Gardiner told GB News.

Earlier this year, Trump accused the Biden administration of shielding Harry’s immigration records, alleging it was done to 'protect him.' Trump remarked, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," according to The Sun. In a separate interview, Trump reiterated his stance, emphasizing that Harry would receive no 'special privileges.' When Farage asked if the Duke of Sussex might face deportation, Trump responded, “We’ll have to see... If he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”