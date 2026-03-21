Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry Dated Burberry Model During Initial Stages of His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Media and public attention is a constant when you are part of the royal family. More often than not, members of the royal family become subjects of rumors and speculations of various kinds. It appears that Prince Harry is no exception. He has found himself under the spotlight for speculations surrounding his personal life.

According to claims by one royal family expert, Harry dated another woman while he was in a relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle. Angela Levin, an expert on the British royal family, has penned multiple books on what goes on behind the closed curtains of one of the most influential families in the world.

In her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, Levin claimed that Harry found himself drawn toward another woman at a time when he was already in a relationship with Markle.

Meghan Markle has had infidelity rumors plague her, but Prince Harry is reportedly not exempt from his own affair, according to an author with royal knowledge. https://t.co/1R19XYrWHh — The List (@TheListDaily) March 17, 2026

Levin stated that the other woman was Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin. She said that had things gone differently, Harry would have ended up with Macklin instead of Markle. The royal expert claimed that Harry swooned over Macklin after meeting her at a private party. She alleged that the prince was completely charmed by Macklin and constantly texted her.

The Daily Mail reported on the alleged affair in 2016. A few close friends of the model told the media outlet that Macklin’s ex and underwear model David Gandy was jealous when Harry started to show interest in her. The affair was reportedly kept “below the radar.”

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One source told the Daily Mail, “David Gandy knew that Harry was pursuing her and tried to get her back. At one point, she had the country’s most famous male model and a prince vying for her affection, and the novelty was not lost on her.”

Affair rumors continue to plague Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, with her being linked to Ben Mulroney and Nacho Figueras. https://t.co/lXt4ugIItB — The List (@TheListDaily) January 25, 2026

​“She ended up turning David down and dating Prince Harry. It eventually fizzled out, but they are on friendly terms,” said another source.

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Another friend of Macklin’s said, “They got on but are quite different. She is very clean living and barely drinks, and in that respect, they were on a different wavelength. Harry also seemed a bit non-committal, and it never really got off the ground. Things fizzled out before he went to Africa for a month in August.”

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According to Levin, the reason why the romance eventually lost its spark was because of their different lifestyles, or, as the author says, “they were on a completely different wavelength.

She stated that while Harry loved to party, Macklin led a clean lifestyle, focusing on health. The two reportedly parted ways before there was a third date between Harry and Markle. The Duke of Sussex then decided to focus on Meghan, and the two got married two years later.