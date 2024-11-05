Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Must Do One Thing to Restore 'Dignity': "She Has The Worst..."

Tina Brown's recent critique of Meghan Markle put the Duchess in the headlines again. In a series of controversial remarks, Brown, the biographer of Princess Diana, claimed that Prince Harry's public image started to decline after the Duke followed the lead of Markle. She asserted that Markle has the worst judgment in the entire world. Reflecting on these comments, a royal commentator has now issued a dire warning to Markle, advising her to take the example of other American women who married into royalty and maintained their dignity in the process.

Meghan Markle speaks at the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Miller)

Biographer and royal expert, Christopher Wilson, targeted the Duchess and suggested that in light of the recent wave of negative coverage, she should concentrate on making a positive impact on the world. As reported by the Daily Express, he wrote, "Slammed by ex-Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, as having 'the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world', Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be attracting yet more negative publicity." He added, "So maybe this is the moment for Meghan to follow the example of the thirty-plus American women who married into royalty in the past – those who remained dignified and left behind a good mark on the world."

Tina Brown says:



'The trouble with Markle is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,' said on The Ankler podcast.



'She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.'” pic.twitter.com/lheHuliRiy — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) October 22, 2024

The author highlighted several American women who, through their royal marriages, have accomplished more than Markle has to date. He listed icons like Grace Kelly, Marie-Chantal, and Rita Hayworth. He also mentioned more recent personalities such as Kelly Rodesvedt, who married Prince Hubertus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 2000, and Sarah Butler, who married Prince Zeid bin Ra’ad of Jordan the same year. However, Wilson pointed out that Markle shouldn't be ranked at the very bottom, as that position is still held by Barbara Hutton— his final American woman on the list.

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫: 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐧'𝐬 '𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐬' 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown has made a scathing critique of Meghan Markle, calling her "flawless about getting it all wrong." Brown's remarks came during an interview on… pic.twitter.com/qwhoJ1ZTzB — PopBuzzRecap (@PopBuzzRecap) October 22, 2024

During her appearance on The Ankler podcast, Brown, Brown, candidly expressed her views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Commenting on Prince Harry, she asserted that in England, folks will always make a career out of trashing him. According to the New York Post, Brown argued that Harry is, nevertheless, without a doubt, the most talented member of the royal family in terms of being a prince. However, she pointed out that he seems to be influenced by Markle right now.

Meghan Markle has accepted a Women of Vision Award in New York for her advocacy for women and girls.



Julia: “She’s presented as a feminist icon, but this is a woman who married a rich prince and gave up her career!”@JuliaHB1 | @Rupertbell pic.twitter.com/fd3BzTvUxS — Talk (@TalkTV) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, Brown remarked that Markle’s main issue lies in her refusal to listen. Despite seeking advice from various sources, she ultimately disregards their input and rather does what she wants to do, which Brown believes is often 'total crap.' She opined, “He [Harry] was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child.” Nonetheless, Brown believes in Harry’s potential for a royal comeback, reminding listeners that he will always remain the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the son of Diana.