Royal Accused of Naming Pet ‘Black Sheep’ After Serena and Venus Williams—Outrage Follows

In 2018, a Vanity Fair article titled Palace & Prejudice regarding Meghan Markle’s entry to the Royal Family following Brexit and its implications, mentioned how British royal Princess Michael of Kent had allegedly named two animals after the tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Kent had a history of racial insensitivity as she had worn a brooch with a black man’s face on it to a luncheon with the former Duchess of Sussex the year before, as Atlanta Black Star reported. The incident about the Williams sisters involving Kent resurfaced recently on Matt Phillips’ Tell Me About Your Father podcast.

In the July 14 episode, where the William Sisters were brought up, Matt talked to Aatish Taseer, who dated the daughter of Princess Michael, Lady Gabriella of Windsor. Aatish said, “I think the [story about] Venus and Serena was part of that weird air of abstraction that exists around these people and how they’re not even aware of how shocking or offensive that might be.”

The aforementioned Vanity Fair article was also written by Aatish and talking about the same, he said, “I was extremely indiscreet. In England there is really no crime you can commit greater than that.” His comments caught the attention of netizens and strong comments followed regarding the Royal family.

One user commented, “This is the same woman who [wore that] blackamoor broach when Meghan visited.” Another one said, “Is this a compliment or a backhanded insult cause they’re GOATED.” A third one added, “That is so Rude if it is true.’

One user took a different approach and said, “Is it really that deep? Plenty of people name all kinds of animals after celebrities.” It should be noted here that “Princess Michael was forced to apologize for wearing the colonial badge during her first meeting with Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018” as reported by Atlanta Black Star.

Meghan has been vocal about the mistreatments she received from the Royal family, which eventually led to her and Harry leaving the residence. Meghan also said in a 2021 interview that the Royals were concerned about the skin color of her unborn child and wondered how dark he could be.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Suits actor said, “They didn’t want him to be a prince, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security. We have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’”

Meghan and the William Sisters, especially Serena, have steadily maintained a good relationship and with the resurface of the Royal fiasco with Venus and Serena Williams, issues of race and racial discrimination regarding the Royals have again come to the forefront.