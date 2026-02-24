Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Accused of Inappropriately Touching Man Without Consent Inside Moving Car

Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell, stirred controversy once more after she was recently arrested in Wisconsin. This time, her questionable behavior towards a man was in the spotlight after she allegedly touched a man’s genitals without consent.

At the moment, the mother of four has already been on probation post multiple arrests in the past, primarily stemming from cases of child neglect and drug abuse. Her probation agreement is said to have been terminated in late 2025, and she was ordered to serve time in prison.

A TMZ report quoted the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which claimed Chelsea tried to touch the victim’s inner thigh, sitting in the rear seat while driving. She reached back towards the man, but he pushed her hand away.

In a second attempt, Chelsea then ended up touching his genitals. She then allegedly began driving erratically and did not pay attention to the road after the man firmly turned down all her advances.

​In her defense, Chelsea has denied assaulting the man and has claimed that their encounter was consensual. She has admitted to multiple sexual relationships during her probation period. Chelsea even admitted to meeting someone on a dating app. The latest news of arrest and allegations is said to have shocked Chelsea’s high-profile family, since she already has a background of ongoing legal struggles.

​Rosie O’Donnell had adopted Chelsea with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, in 1997, when she was just three months old. Over the years, she has stirred headlines quite a number of times, including a prison sentence. The American actress has maintained an estranged relationship with her daughter for most of her adult years.

During her probation in early 2025, Chelsea was put under strict conditions, including maintaining absolute sobriety and restricting all and any kind of relationships. Additionally, she was barred from having possession of alcohol or any other controlled substances without a valid prescription. Chelsea could not even have any contact with known drug sellers or users, nor possess any firearm.

​In one of her statements, Chelsea’s mother and the talk show host painted a sorry picture of the troubles that her adoptive daughter had witnessed in her life.

Dropping a post with her daughter on Instagram, she had written, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed.”

Unfortunately, the public reaction to Rosie’s plea in the past had been mixed. While many expressed sympathies, there was a considerable segment of people who raised questions on the complexities of parenting an adult child, who already has a history of addiction and legal troubles. She now resides in Ireland with her youngest child, Clay, aged 12, after a longstanding strained relationship with Donald Trump.

Chelsea O’Donnell’s overall track record has had instances of struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Court records have shown repeated violations on her end, including proof of dishonesty during several treatment and rehab programs that she had been enlisted to.

Her case painfully highlights the tragic cycle of addiction, which is difficult to get over. With relapse being a strong possibility, legal fallouts are obvious and are often witnessed among many celebrity families.