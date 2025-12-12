Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump Again, Compares Him to Hitler

Donald Trump sits high on the list of public figures who attract scathing criticism from people across all walks of life. Recently, comedian Rosie O’Donnell directed fresh disappointment at the two-time U.S. President after deciding to leave the United States in search of a better life elsewhere. She has long been vocal in her criticism of Trump, and she rarely minces words. Her latest accusation against the 79-year-old was especially striking, as Rosie compared Trump to one of the most reviled figures in history—Adolf Hitler.

Using TikTok as her platform, Rosie O’Donnell began by praising a Washington Post article about herself. She then said she simply couldn’t stop speaking and posting about Donald Trump, whom she indirectly referred to as the “orange menace.” The comedian went on to accuse the president of destroying the country and added that if Hitler were alive today, plenty of posts would likely be made about him too.

Donald Trump’s first administration took an emotional toll on Rosie O’Donnell. She didn’t think she could endure a second term. This time, O’Donnell had a plan: she moved to Ireland. Her brother Eddie says it’s “the best decision she’s made, I think, in her life, honestly.”… pic.twitter.com/yGtY8r3WsB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 9, 2025

In her words, “I just think if there was social media during World War 2, there would have been a lot of posts about Hitler too. Someone is trying to actively destroy the country. Anyway, there you go; I did it again.”

Moving on, Rosie attempted to call out the increasing media restrictions Trump has placed on anyone who dares to criticize him. The American talk show host pointed to this and said, “Don’t post about him, they say. Everyone is they, by the way. Hopefully it will get better.”

The Washington Post’s interview with O’Donnell revealed that her therapist allegedly asked her to detach from Trump, something she admits is easier said than done. The 63-year-old added that even after leaving the United States years ago, it still felt nearly impossible to distance herself from the topic, even while living thousands of miles away.

Rosie then joked that she promised her therapist she wouldn’t post or write about the GOP head on social media for two days. But her internet detox didn’t last long—she broke it after learning about Trump’s ferocious verbal attack on a female reporter. The president had attempted to silence the reporter by saying “quiet piggy” in response to tough questions.

Agree or not, Rosie O’Donnell has been a major voice in offering relentless criticism of Donald Trump during his time in office. From government shutdowns to SNAP benefits to the Kings Protest, there’s hardly an issue where she hasn’t openly condemned the President for his actions.

Previously, the comedian shared a post explaining why she chose to move to Ireland. She said it was difficult to live in a country with a president she believed was dangerous and soulless. In her words, “This is why I moved to Ireland. He is a dangerous, old, soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy, compassion, and basic humanity. I’m not yours to silence. I never was.”

During Election Day in New York, Rosie supported candidate and current Mayor Zohran Mamdani while condemning Trump and his position. She urged her fans and followers to vote for him, adding, “It’s the election day in America.” Feeling optimistic, she said, “Okay, people are going to speak today, and we’re going to hear it loud and clear.”

She then took another dig at Donald Trump and called out his sagging approval ratings. In her words, “The worst approval rating of any president, ladies and gentlemen. Come on, America. We’re waking up.”