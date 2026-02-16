Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why She Quietly Returned to the U.S.

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have had a longstanding feud. This back-and-forth, which goes back almost two decades, has seen its share of ups and downs. O’Donnell decided to move out of the United States, relocating to Ireland.

However, recently she has been spotted back in the country, and fans are wondering what has changed. She had decided to move out of the country in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the second election he contested. She and her daughter moved out of the United States in January of 2025.

Speaking with Chris Cuomo (via New York Post), she revealed the nature of her visit. She said, “I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone. I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn’t been home in over a year.”

Today on @ChrisCuomo Mornings,@Rosie discussed leaving the USA after @realDonaldTrump was elected. Tune in weekdays 7-9AM East on POTUS Ch. 124! pic.twitter.com/zLL15c3zmc — SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. (@siriusxmpotus) February 13, 2026

O’Donnell revealed how different it has been staying in Ireland when compared to the United States. To begin with, the concept of celebrity worship is pretty alien to the former. Further, O’Donnell was also appreciative of how “balanced” the news cycles were across the pond. She said, “I’ve been in a place where there’s more balance to the news. There’s more balance to life. It’s not everyone trying to get more, more, more. It’s a very different culture.”

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell have traded blows multiple times on multiple fronts. The President has said he would look into whether he can revoke her citizenship. O’Donnell has claimed that she is one of Donald Trump’s favourite punching bags when he wants to rile up his supporters.

Rosie O’Donnell announced that she has escaped the US for Ireland and won’t consider coming back until it’s “safe for all citizens to have equal rights there.” Will anybody miss her?? pic.twitter.com/qGtaK49hqy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025

Regarding the president threatening to take her citizenship away, she said, “He can’t do that because it’s against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that. … He’s not allowed to do that.”

The only way a citizenship can be revoked is if the person in question renounces it themselves. The United States is one of the countries in the world that allows individuals to hold dual citizenship. O’Donnell has expressed her interest in getting an Irish citizenship, while reaffirming that she will not be surrendering her American citizenship.

The feud between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump began when the former criticized the latter on The View. Her run on the talk show was largely considered to be highly controversial, where she also came to blows with the Bush administration over policies regarding the Iraq War.