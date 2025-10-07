Rosie O’Donnell Goes Irish, Trump Admin Can’t Resist This Brutal Burn!

Rosie O’Donnell has never been one for half measures. Whether it’s sparring with Donald Trump on daytime TV or calling out political incompetence with her bluntness, the 63-year-old comedian has built her brand on being outspoken. But now, she’s putting an ocean between herself and America’s political chaos, and she’s doing it with paperwork. Irish paperwork. O’Donnell revealed she’s applying for Irish citizenship, citing her grandparents’ roots and peace, safety, and, perhaps, a pint that isn’t served in a red state!

The move comes after she says she’s been living in “self-imposed exile” in Ireland since January, following Donald Trump’s reelection. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Rosie O’Donnell got straight to the point: “I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship (…) especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine.” Enter stage right, the White House, which decided this was the perfect setup for a mic drop moment.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson quipped to Fox News Digital:

“What great news for America!”

NEW: The White House calls Rosie O’Donnell’s decision to apply for Irish citizenship: “Great news for America.” 😂 Can we ship those cows over at ‘The View’ to Ireland, too? pic.twitter.com/2FzMgMkB9B — ❤🎹 Ames 🎹❤ (@Real_Ames) October 7, 2025

While what’s happening with Rosie O’Donnell is a celebrity spat sprinkled across decades, it’s also a full-blown political theatre. Trump, never one to let old grudges fade, wrote on Truth Social in July: “Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country (…) She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

He signed off with an obligatory GOD BLESS AMERICA! Rosie, of course, fired back. On social media, she called him a “criminal con man s—– abusing liar,” who’s out to harm the nation. Later, on Substack, she schooled him on constitutional law, noting that only voluntary renunciation can strip an American of citizenship. “And I will never renounce [mine],” she declared.

Rosie still maintains that her potential move to Ireland is about lifestyle, not politics. She finds the Irish generous-spirited and admires their culture, noting the move has been positive for her daughter. Though her children remain in the US, she visits regularly, keeping family ties strong. Holding dual citizenship, she says, offers the best of both worlds. This marks another step in her journey from Emmy-winning “Queen of Nice” talk show host to activist and prominent Trump critic.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s recent White House remark landed as dismissive and cutting and quietly satisfied a political burn crafted for headlines when aimed at a celebrity known to fire back. It paints a portrait of an administration happy to see its most vocal critic pack up, even if only part-time. But with Rosie’s penchant for commentary, this feud seems unlikely to vanish even across the Atlantic.

Politics, identity, and personality clash in O’Donnell’s plea for Irish citizenship. Her heritage is the foundation, but her public clashes with Donald Trump have propelled it forward. The process now feels more personal than political. The process is now honest. The White House has the final word, at least until Rosie’s next podcast episode, while the veteran entertainer creates a new career in another country.

NEXT UP: ‘People Will Die’— Rosie O’Donnell Warns Trump’s ‘Dementia’ Will Lead to Deaths