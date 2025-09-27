Rory McIlroy Shows Frustration – Makes Obscene Gesture Toward Ryder Cup Fans

Rory McIlroy grew frustrated and lost his temper with Ryder Cup fans at Bethpage Black, where he was seen making an obscene gesture. As he departed the 11th green, cameras caught him making the gesture after fans started a three-word chant.

Mcllroy returned to the course with Shane Lowry who had reacted the chant earlier showing his feelings towards the American fans. In the morning Mcllroy and his partner Tommy Fleetwood defeated Harris English and Collin Morikawa four and five taking a crucial point.

Furthermore he got the two-shot advantage after opening 9 holes against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns. Despite the wins and how the game was going McIlroy was frustrated while exiting the 11th green.

That’s when the camera recorded him giving the middle finger to the crowd, an obscene gesture shaping his agitation. There have been instances where the crowd has been taunting players leading up to the competition. Organizers have also been warning New York golf fans about maintaining appropriate boundaries.

Before the tournament started, McIlroy had spoken about the issues and difficulties that often come with playing in a hostile and alien atmosphere, such as American soil.

He said, “I think everyone has to find their own balance of what works for them or what – you know, we’re playing in an environment that we are not really used to or we don’t get to play in very often.” he further added, “I’m very lucky, I get a lot of support pretty much everywhere I go when I play golf, and it’s going to feel a little different for me this week.”

He said this level of fan interaction was expected and understandable at the Ryder Cup, admitting that in the past he has sometimes engaged too much with the crowd. He also mentioned at times he has not engaged enough so he’s just trying to find the balance while using the energy from the crowd when it comes to fueling his performance.

He added, “I felt like at Hazeltine, I probably engaged too much at times, and then at Whistling Straits, I didn’t engage enough and felt pretty flat because of it. It’s just trying to find that balance.”

McIlroy said he can’t dictate the right balance for his teammates, they have to find it for themselves. It’s also the challenge of playing away. According to him, players aren’t just playing at the best level, but it is also about following when the American Team holes a putt. In these moments, the crowd is loud and he’s just waiting for them to be quiet.