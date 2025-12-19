Roommate Reported Her Missing in 1987 — Four Decades Later, She’s Finally Identified

A woman who went missing in 1987 has been identified nearly four decades later. Yakima County Sheriff’s Office shared the update about the identity of the remains found by a horseback rider in Washington. The woman is identified as Rosa Elia Vargas Jimenez Everts, who was reported missing by her roommate.

With advancements in DNA technology, investigators were able to match the remains to a family member and confirm her identity. Rosa disappeared when she was 31. According to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office statement, she was found near Parker Bridge Road and the Sunnyside Dam area; which is why she was referred to as Parker Doe until her identity was established.

It took almost four decades for the authorities to do so, as the initial investigation wasn’t fruitful. Rosa was first reported missing by her roommate on August 6, 1987. At first, she had thought Rosa had gone back to California, but her family told her she was not there. That’s when she knew she was missing.

At that time, police did not connect Rosa’s disappearance to the Parker Doe remains. The cold case was finally solved during a review in August 2024. Rosa’s mom and her sister’s DNA samples were tested with her remains. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety later confirmed the samples were a match.

The officials said, “The family and friends of Rosa Everts can now have peace of mind and finally put her to rest.” Netizens agree with the sentiment that the family will finally find some peace.

One user on Facebook update commented, “Very well done! The recent advances in DNA and ancestral DNA analysis will hopefully lead to more solved cases like this.” A forensic genetic genealogist posted, “Seeing law enforcement embrace these advanced tools to finally give Rosa a name and bring peace to her family makes me truly proud to be part of this field. This is exactly why we do what we do — to turn decades of uncertainty into answers and justice. Good Job, Everyone!”

Appreciating the cold case unit, the third one chimed in, “We are so blessed to have the Cold Case Unit. Thank you to all involved for helping this poor family finally get some closure. May she Rest In Peace.” The criminal investigation in the case is still in process, while the authorities are working to return Rosa’s remains to her family.