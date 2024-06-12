When Robyn and Kody Brown Were Called Out for 'Gross' Behavior at Christine Brown’s Wedding Special

In the tumultuous world of Kody Brown's polygamous relationships spanning a decade, he now finds himself under scrutiny from fans due to alleged inappropriate behavior during his ex-wife Christine Brown's wedding special with David Woolley.

The Sister Wives patriarch faced criticism for engaging in public displays of affection with his wife, Robyn Brown, while his ex-wife celebrated her union with someone else, as detailed by The U.S. Sun. To add to the controversy, Robyn gave Kody a big kiss as he emotionally discussed Christine's wedding.

However, the show's fans didn't appreciate this well. An X user wrote, "The Robyn Kody kiss was so cringe I’d be embarrassed for her if I liked her at all." Meanwhile, another user said, "I could see Robyn and Kody renewing their vows now. They want to prove their just as much in love as Christine and David are. Robyn is going to want a wedding now. Since it's only her and kody."

Yet another person tweeted, "We're all feeling warm and fuzzy from the wedding then we immediately pan to Robyn & Kody before the commercial break. Way to ruin the vibe. It's like if someone knocks on the bedroom door in the middle of sex."

Furthermore, a fourth user wrote on X, "Christine’s wedding was so beautiful only problem was they kept showing Kody & Robyn. Clearly he’s jealous Christine moving on from him made her life HAPPIER."

Christine and Woolley exchanged vows in October of the previous year. Offering an intimate perspective, the pair also generously shared close-up moments from their wedding in a special broadcast on TLC.

Adding to the narrative, the second part of Christine and Woolley's wedding special, intriguingly titled Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding, recently graced the screens on Sunday night. This part not only chronicled the significant "I do" moment but also delved into the extravagant celebration and reception that followed.

Christine, caught in the whirlwind of emotion, openly shared her overwhelming sense of happiness after officially exchanging vows in the picturesque locale of Moab, Utah. She said, "I had no idea we would be surrounded by such love." According to People, she further added, "The whole weekend was just magical. It was a dream come true."

While Kody wasn't included in the guest list for the significant day, he made his presence felt at the wedding special. In a recorded interview segment alongside his last-standing wife, Robyn, Kody delved into his thoughts on the failed marriage with Christine.

The emotional interview saw him seemingly struggling to hold back tears as he opened up about his sentiments. He said, "That this wedding is happening is not really any of my business at this point. It’s just, like, Christine doesn’t need my permission, anything like that."

I came here to vent about having to hear Kody & Robyn on Christine & David’s big day & EVERYONE seems to be just as annoyed. Evidently it’s unanimous. Congratulations to the Christine & David 👰‍♂️🤵‍♂️💍🎉🍾🥂#sisterwives pic.twitter.com/iiCKR1EGrm — 𝒦𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒾 𝐵❀𝓇𝓃 𝐿𝒾𝒷𝑒𝓇𝒶𝓁🌊🇺🇦 (@KathiMost) January 15, 2024

He further added, "My only concern would be for my children and how they’re treated within that relationship. And I think they’re all old enough to be fine." Kody openly admitted to having met Woolley only once and emphasized that he couldn't make a fair judgment about his character.

He said, "I’m happy for them, and I wish for them all the happiness life can give them. That’s my honest feeling. And that’s it." In a revealing moment, he shared that his emotions welled up when contemplating Christine moving on permanently.

I don’t give a sh*t about what Robyn and Kody have to say about Christine and David’s wedding.



This should have been a joyous occasion-not ruined by those two narcissists. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/hWuEfDwDW8 — politicsdiva (@politicsdiva817) January 15, 2024

The patriarch said, "It’s hard for that to not be on my mind. We had 25 years together... I’m just going to keep talking until those cameras leave." As Kody found himself breaking down, Robyn rushed to offer comfort.

Witnessing Kody tear up, she swiftly removed her gloves, took hold of his face, and insisted on a kiss. Their impromptu make-out session unfolded mid-smooch, with Robyn playfully waving the cameras away while Kody flashed a hearty thumbs up. Meanwhile, Christine and Kody went their separate ways in November 2021. Post-split, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also disclosed their separations from the patriarch in December 2022.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 17, 2024. It has since been updated.