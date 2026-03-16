Robert Pattinson Discusses Mental Health and Shares Candid Therapy Experience in New Interview

Actor Robert Pattinson recently shed light on the experience he had with his therapist. The actor is open about his mental health and has often discussed his struggles with it over the years.

Ahead of the release of his movie The Drama, Pattinson had a candid conversation with Interview Magazine, along with his co-star Zendaya. The conversation was prompted by a question from Zendaya, who asked Pattinson about how he separates his identity on film as a character and his identity as a person in reality.

Referring to his role as Edward Cullen on Twilight, Pattinson recalled being confident in who he is as a person. He said that he didn’t find it “odd” to wake up and feel like a different person altogether. The Batman actor discussed his experience in therapy but did not specify an exact timeline for it.

Robert Pattinson says he only tried going to therapy once: “The therapist asked me if I was on drugs because they couldn’t understand what I was talking about. I was like, ‘I’m trying my best.’” (Source: https://t.co/NuGeGXgJlM) pic.twitter.com/J14ZvMDraf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2026

Pattinson recalled his therapist’s question during one of their sessions. He said, “The therapist asked me if I was on drugs once because they couldn’t understand what I was talking about.” Upon hearing the question, Pattinson recalled saying, “I’m trying my best.”

Zendaya and Pattinson continued answering questions about the movie and other aspects of their lives in the interview. Pattinson has been open about his identity and has often urged fans not to associate him with his vampire role in Twilight.

Pattinson has been a part of many prominent films such as The Devil All The Time, Tenet and The Lighthouse, among others. However, fans perhaps know him best for his role as the vampire in Twilight, where he starred alongside Kristen Stewart, who played his love interest Bella Swan.

Robert Pattinson says an immigration officer stopped him and said, “Hey, you’re the guy from ‘Twilight’. Why’d you stop acting?” “I was like… I’m Batman?” pic.twitter.com/PJ8gOA4flc — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) March 7, 2026

In the interview with the publication, Pattinson highlighted the struggle associated with his role from the movie. Recollecting the alleged “cultural pushback” against it, he mentioned, “I didn’t want my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little.”

Pattinson’s candid response about therapy and maintaining his own identity sparked empathetic reactions from fans online on the social media platform X.

One user wrote, “Robert Pattinson going to therapy once and concluding that he’s trying his best is the most honest therapy assessment anyone’s ever given.” A second user commented, “That’s rough, hope he found a better fit in therapy!”

A third user asked, “Imagine opening up emotionally, and the therapist responds with, ‘Are you high?’” A fourth one pointed out, “This shows how even people with money and fame face being misunderstood when they try to get help…”

Another user said, “Pattinson clearly has depth. A skilled therapist would’ve leaned in with real curiosity instead of shutting him down.”

Might be the most real thing a actor has ever said pic.twitter.com/GR4PNurHEq — HypeDrop (@HypeDrop) February 17, 2026

Likewise, many fans empathized with him and expressed their support for him. Pattinson is one of the many celebrities in the entertainment industry who has opened up about mental health and going to therapy. Others notable names include Ed Sheeran and Toni Braxton, among others.

According to experts at CBS, many assume that fame and money shield people from mental health struggles. Celebrities speaking out helps break that taboo.

National Eating Disorders Association director of education Elizabeth Altunkara said, “By being open about their challenges, celebrities remind us that anyone can get affected by these issues and that it’s OK to talk about them and seek help.”