Robert Garcia Calls Out Howard Lutnick for ‘Lying’ About Epstein Ties

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., recently posted on X seeking clarity about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Documents suggest Lutnick maintained ties with Epstein as recently as 2018. The two were reportedly involved in business dealings even after Epstein had been charged. Despite emails and other records, Lutnick has said he had “limited interactions” with Epstein.

On Jan. 30, the Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, including thousands of videos and images. The department said it would cooperate with legal authorities following public pressure.

​

Emails between Lutnick and Epstein have drawn renewed attention. Records indicate they arranged calls, discussed meeting for drinks, and that Epstein made donations in Lutnick’s honor.

In a post on X, Garcia accused Lutnick, saying:

It’s now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 8, 2026

​Among the released materials are emails suggesting Lutnick discussed a potential family visit to Epstein’s private island. The emails are dated 2012, years after Lutnick had said he cut ties with Epstein.

Documents from 2012 also show signatures from both Epstein and Lutnick on a contract related to the acquisition of an advertising technology company, Adfin. According to CBS News, Epstein signed on behalf of Southern Trust Co., while Lutnick signed for a limited liability company known as CVAFH I.

Epstein invited Lutnick to lunch on Dec. 24, 2012. Afterward, Epstein’s assistant sent a message thanking Lutnick, writing, “It was nice seeing you.”

In a 2018 email, Lutnick wrote to Epstein, “You should put in a letter. I’m sending a lawyer. Don’t ignore this,” referring to an expansion plan involving the nearby Frick Collection museum.

A photo released last month by the Justice Department as part of the Epstein files that showed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Epstein’s island in the Caribbean has been removed from the Justice Department’s website.… — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2026

​Garcia, a member of the House Oversight Committee, revisited the issue in his X post, arguing that Lutnick has not been fully transparent about his past interactions with Epstein.

Garcia wrote, “It’s now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together.”

He added, “Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions.”

The Commerce Department has denied wrongdoing. A spokesperson said in a statement, “This is nothing more than a failing attempt by the legacy media to distract from the administration’s accomplishments, including securing trillions of dollars in investment, delivering historic trade deals, and fighting for the American worker.

“Secretary Lutnick had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing,” the spokesperson added.