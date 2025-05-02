Robert F Kennedy Jr. Sparks Outrage Again With Shocking Claim—Says Fluoride Makes Kids ‘Stupider’

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s controversial statement has put him in the spotlight. The US Health Secretary recently claimed that fluoride added to water is making people “stupider.”

The comment came during a Cabinet meeting, where Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited a study to back his claim. He pointed to a study by the National Toxicology Program, which worked with the National Institutes of Health.

Kennedy shared how the study found that there was a “direct, inverse correlation” between high fluoride levels and low IQ in children. “The more you get, the stupider you are,” the Health Secretary claimed. He went on to note how the US needed smart and healthy kids to support his argument.

The study by the National Toxicology Program claims that children who drank water that contained 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter could be at risk for a drop in IQ.

Notably, the levels of fluoride mentioned in the study are much higher than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. The CDC advises the levels to be 0.7 milligrams per liter, as per a report by the Express US.

RFK Jr. has announced that, starting January 20, the Trump White House will recommend removing fluoride from all U.S. public water systems. RGK Jr. describes fluoride as an industrial byproduct linked to various health risks, including arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer,… pic.twitter.com/UMW20b4hnV — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 2, 2024

The fluoride in water is known to help with dental hygiene. The mineral helps in fortifying teeth while preventing cavities at the same time. According to the CDC, the mineral that is lost because of wear and tear is replenished through water.

Several organizations, including the American Dental Association, advocate for water fluoridation. The association claims that fluoride helps fight tooth decay. Federal officials welcomed the idea of using water fluoridation to fight tooth decay in 1950.

Robert Kennedy, on the other hand, has been very vocal about abolishing fluoride from America’s drinking water. On various occasions, the health secretary has labelled the mineral as a “dangerous neurotoxin.” In his previous speeches, he has also claimed that the substance can be directly linked to arthritis, bone fractures, and thyroid disease.

I am deeply disappointed by the Florida Legislature’s vote to ban fluoride from tap water, a decision that disregards the guidance of dentists, doctors, and medical experts. Ending fluoridation will have long-lasting impact on health—especially for our most vulnerable families. pic.twitter.com/wgRYdjVlWx — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 29, 2025

The final decision to continue or discontinue water fluoridation depends on the state and local authorities. Utah was one of the few places that decided to stop adding fluoride to drinking water last year in April. According to a Washington Post report, he public drinking water in Utah will be fluoride-free starting May 7.

Florida seems to have followed, proposing a bill to stop water fluoridation only last week. The bill is now headed towards Governor Ron DeSantis for approval. DeSantis has previously expressed his disapproval of the fluoridation process.

The governor was heard calling it “forced medication” in the past.