Academy Award Winning Actor Robert Duvall of Apocalypse Now Fame Dies At 95

Actor Robert Duvall has died at 95. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. He leaves behind a prolific career spanning seven decades, appearing in iconic films that raised the bar for the film industry worldwide. Some of his best performances were in films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, where he shared the screen with Marlon Brando.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Tender Mercies in 1983. Duvall is survived by his wife, Luciana Pedraza, who was 41 years his junior. She announced his death in a heartfelt post on Facebook, mourning the loss of Duvall, whom she described as her everything.

Robert De Niro remembers his “Godfather Part II” co-star Robert Duvall: “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he rest in peace.”

— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 17, 2026

Luciana penned, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for great characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.”

Robert Duvall’s family confirmed there will be no formal service, honoring his last wishes. They encouraged fans to honor him by watching his films or sharing stories about him.

The family’s statement read, “In keeping with Duvall’s wishes, no formal service will be held. Instead, the family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to do so in a way that reflects the life he lived by watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world’s beauty.”

Al Pacino pays tribute to his The Godfather co-star Robert Duvall: “It was an honor to have worked with Duvall. He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding & his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 17, 2026

While many remember Robert Duvall for his film work, he also found success in television. In a 2020 interview, he said his best performance was for TV. Some of his memorable television work includes the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove.

Many might assume Robert came from a film family, but he was born into a military family. Duvall’s father was a U.S. naval officer, so he spent much of his early years traveling. They eventually settled in Annapolis.

After high school, Robert Duvall enrolled at Principia College in Illinois, where he struggled academically. He then switched to drama for a brief period. Later, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, following in his father’s footsteps.

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill country music singer in "Tender Mercies," has died. He was 95.

After his time in the army, Duvall moved to New York City and began studying acting full-time at the Neighborhood Playhouse. There, he became close with Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman, who were his roommates.

Robert had his breakthrough in 1962 with the film To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the reclusive Boo Radley. This role cemented his name in the craft. He went on to have a prolific career, defining significant roles with unmatched vigor and range.