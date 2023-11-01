During emotional testimony in court this week, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro forcefully rejected accusations of workplace mistreatment and sexist behavior made against him by his former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson is seeking $12 million in compensation, claiming she experienced emotional trauma and damage to her reputation from her time working at De Niro's company, Canal Productions. The high-profile trial, which started on Monday, has provided insight into the bitter legal fight unfolding between the two.

Robinson started working for De Niro back in 2008 as his assistant. Over time, she worked her way up to Vice President at Canal Productions, eventually earning a $300,000 salary annually before quitting in 2019, as per The Guardian. She claimed De Niro fostered a hostile work environment, making her do menial chores like washing sheets and scratching his back, as per GB News. De Niro, famous for movies like The Deer Hunter and Raging Bull, vehemently defended himself in court, calling the whole case 'nonsense.' He adamantly denied any verbal mistreatment or sexist actions toward Robinson. Facing questions about his alleged conduct, he expressed frustration, dismissing many of the accusations.

During the trial, De Niro's request for Chase Robinson to scratch his back garnered attention, as per the New York Post. He acknowledged asking her to do this, saying he preferred her technique to using a back scratcher. "Okay, twice? You got me!" De Niro admitted, trying to minimize the matter. He said it 'never was with disrespect or lewdness,' according to CBS News. Unexpectedly, De Niro then confronted Robinson, yelling, "Shame on you, Chase Robinson! God da**it! I'm sorry." This emotional outburst stunned the courtroom, underscoring the fierce legal fight between them.

It is also worth noting that De Niro filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Chase Robinson, accusing her of stealing from him, including using five million points that could have been used for airline flights (that were accrued on a company credit card) and watching excessive TV during working hours, according to ABC News. He is seeking the return of three years' worth of Robinson's salary. Despite the emotional exchanges in the courtroom, De Niro remained adamant that the entire case was absurd, repeatedly referring to it as 'nonsense.' His determination to clear his name is evident, as he faces allegations that could significantly impact his reputation.

This trial, expected to last until November 10, continues to shed light on the intense legal battle between Niro and Chase Robinson. Both parties have made serious accusations, and the court's decision will determine the outcome of the $12 million lawsuit, as well as the allegations of theft and workplace misconduct. It remains to be seen how this high-profile case will ultimately conclude and what impact it may have on the reputations of those involved.

