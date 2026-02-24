Robert De Niro Tears Up, Says Trump Is “Destroying” America: “I Want My Country Back”

Robert De Niro recently shared his thoughts on Donald Trump‘s administration. The Hollywood legend accused the president of “destroying” America. During a 40-minute segment on MSNBC’s The Best People podcast, De Niro opened up about what he thinks of the President, alleging that he is driving a wedge between Americans.

The Taxi Driver star discussed a wide range of topics with host Nicole Wallace. However, the focal point of the conversation was the current administration.

Robert De Niro, who has been a longtime vocal critic of Trump, described him as “sadistic” and “cruel” during the conversation. According to the Express US, he also criticized the POTUS and his immigration officials’ treatment of undocumented immigrants in Minnesota.

Actor Robert De Niro’s TDS kicked in and with tears claimed Donald Trump is “destroying America” in a recent interview. Didn’t he just mock Trump’s masculinity? pic.twitter.com/znOOx4M9Gz — Pepe Deluxe 🐸 (@deluxe_pepe) February 24, 2026

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f—– up. We have to save this country,” the 82-year-old Hollywood legend lamented. When the conversation shifted towards his award show speeches, De Niro didn’t shy away from slamming Trump once again.

The actor has a habit of always acknowledging his collaborators, and Wallace asked him, “You’re always about lifting up everybody around you. Why is that?” He responded with, “You have to – you have to lift people up.”

“Why?” the host asked him.

“You have to bring them together. You can’t divide people, you can’t win that way,” said the Goodfellas star. Then he added, “It’s a no-win situation, and look what we have, look who we have there, it’s almost like a destiny to have this thing there, destroying… attempting to destroy this country and maybe not even understanding why. So it’s up to us to protect the country.”

His voice was breaking and he was visibly tearing up as he spoke against the Trump administration. “That we love?” Wallace asked. De Niro simply answered, “Yes.” The host couldn’t hold back her emotions as well, as she said, “You weren’t supposed to make me cry.”

“Thank you so much. Thank you for this. We talked about how this is the moment, this is the moment that it goes one way or the other. Is it going the other way?” Nicole Wallace continued.

Robert De Niro on Donald Trump: “He’s an idiot. We’ve gotta get rid of him. He’s gonna ruin the country. Everything this country has worked for, represents, he is ruining it. I want my country back. There are more of us. We believe in what’s right and wrong. Empathy, kindness.… pic.twitter.com/Fn6dDI2KM6 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) February 23, 2026

“I don’t know. All I know is people have to resist, resist, resist. There’s no easy way,” the actor said.

“It’s not going to come to you easily. You know, there’s a time when you know in your own life and your own survival, you better do this. You’d better jump and run through the fire because if you don’t run through the fire, you’re not getting out, and that’s what we have to do,” he further elaborated.

Robert De Niro also accused Donald Trump of being “triggered” by “real men,” and “displays of actual strength.” Then he added that Trump “is an idiot.”

“We’ve gotta get rid of him. He’s gonna ruin the country. Everything this country has worked for, represents, he is ruining it. I want my country back. There are more of us. We believe in what’s right and wrong. Empathy, kindness. Bringing the country together, not dispersing it.”