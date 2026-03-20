Robert De Niro Says ‘No One Voted for New Wars,’ Urges For Protests Against Donald Trump

In a kickoff call for a national day of action, Robert De Niro asked Americans to protest and participate in the voting process before the election. He made political statements criticizing the current president, Donald Trump, and his administration during a gathering for the “No Kings” movement.

He discussed some of the biggest political and economic issues in the country, such as war and deportation. He referenced inflation, immigration and foreign policy, saying that no one — whether a Democrat, Republican or independent — voted for new wars, higher gas prices, higher grocery bills and higher housing costs.

De Niro asked participants to take part in “three forms of ‘voting,’” which he described as follows: “First, vote with your feet in the nonviolent No Kings demonstration on March 28. We will get his attention in the November election. That’s why I’m asking you to vote three times.” He added, “Second, you have to vote by answering the call to fight this administration.”

“And finally, third, vote in the November election. That is the ultimate goal.”

De Niro: It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent—no one, no one voted for new wars. No one voted for higher prices at the pump. No one voted for higher prices in grocery stores. No one voted for higher prices in the housing market. No one voted for… pic.twitter.com/ljrdXgwLfG — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2026

De Niro emphasized that the final goal is the elections held in November, stating, “And finally, third, vote in the election on November 3rd. That is the ultimate goal. But first, you have to vote by joining the No Kings demonstrations.”

De Niro said,

“And if you don’t do both of those, you may never get to vote at all. It’s crazy, but it’s come to that. So now, it’s up to you. It’s up to all of us. Thank you.”

Earlier, in October 2025, De Niro made a public appeal to citizens across the United States, calling on them to participate in the “No Kings” demonstrations targeting President Trump. In a video he released on Instagram, De Niro, who was 82 at the time, drew parallels between the original “No Kings” demonstration 250 years earlier.

He recalled the struggle against King George III and the fight for independence and democracy that has spanned more than two centuries, including the country’s involvement in the two World Wars. He said the demonstrations provided an opportunity for American citizens to have their voices heard without the use of violence. He added that the responsibility of participating in the “No Kings” movement belonged to every American. De Niro ended the video by calling on American citizens to join the demonstrations.

The protests took place earlier this year in hundreds of American cities on June 14, coinciding with a military parade in Washington marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and President Trump’s 79th birthday. The demonstrations were aimed at countering what organizers described as the president’s efforts to boost his ego on Flag Day.

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The 50501 Movement, an organization representing “50 states, 50 protests, one movement,” coordinated the events, with members advocating for democracy and opposing what they described as authoritarian actions by Trump’s administration. Protesters argued that the government had ignored judicial decisions, deported citizens, forcibly removed people from the streets, attacked civil rights, cut essential services and rewarded wealthy allies.

The efforts of both De Niro and the “No Kings” protests demonstrate a push to engage both prominent figures and ordinary citizens in a campaign to promote democracy. The campaign’s focus on protests and voting emphasizes a sense of civic responsibility and collective action.