Rob Kardashian’s Rare Tribute to Mum Kris Jenner Has Fans Crying 'We Love a Roberto Moment'

Rob Kardashian, who typically avoids the spotlight, made a rare post on Instagram recently, to celebrate his mom Kris Jenner's 69th birthday on November 6. The photo featured Jenner enjoying her special day. Jenner leaned over a birthday cake with candles lit up, holding a champagne glass, and wearing a fun shirt with her own face printed on it. "Happy Birthday mama!! @krisjenner I love you so much!" Rob captioned the post. "Wishing you good health and happiness forever Mom! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!" In response, sister Kourtney Kardashian penned, 'Roberto' with a heart emoji, as per Newsweek.

Rob Kardashian and Kris Kardashian attend TAO Nightclub at the Venetian on October 16, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Fans were thrilled to see Rob back on social media and flocked to leave excited comments. "Ugh, we love a Roberto moment on IG," a fan expressed, while another echoed, "Yay, Rob is posting again!! We love youuuu." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "He posts. This is a good one to get out. Just a boy and his mom." "Awww Rob, you are so sweet," a person remarked, while another added, "This is wonderful, Rob. Happy Birthday, Kris!" Unlike his famous siblings, Rob— son of Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr.— mainly pops up on social media to share cute pictures of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, or nostalgic family throwbacks.

The birthday bash was a full family affair, with everyone showing up in matching pajamas covered in Jenner’s face. Even Tatum Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's two-year-old son, joined in on the fun dressed in a miniature version of the same. At 69, Jenner shows no signs of slowing down in her role as both mother and manager to her high-profile children.

During an appearance on This Life of Mine with James Corden, she put an end to any retirement rumors. She claimed that she feels young because of her work. "It's finding solutions for things. It's your organizational skills" that add value to her life, she explained. She further cited, "It's your people skills. It's the love of life. It's having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love," as per BuzzFeed.

Khloé also penned a touching tribute to her mother. She put together a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram that featured Jenner dancing with Tatum while her daughter True Thompson, 7, dressed up like her grandma. Holding a fictitious martini glass, True's attire was spot on. "There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me," Khloé wrote, praising how her mom taught her what it means to love someone unconditionally and how to be strong even when things get tough.