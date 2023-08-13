Rob Kardashian Changes His Mobile Number 10 Times a Year: "I Don't Even Save Contacts"

Rob Kardashian, a well-known reality star and sock designer for the line Arthur George, once revealed 25 intriguing facts about himself in an interview with Us Weekly. Among the fascinating tidbits shared, one particularly curious aspect stands out – Rob's habit of frequently changing his mobile number, a staggering 10 times a year, and his refusal to save contacts. Let's delve deeper into this peculiar behavior and try to understand the reasoning behind it.

In an age where mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, changing one's number so frequently might raise eyebrows. Rob's approach to handling his phone and contacts seems unconventional, yet it offers insight into his privacy concerns and personal preferences. While many individuals tend to stick with a single mobile number for years, Rob takes a different stance, choosing to refresh his contact details frequently. The reasons for this choice could be multifaceted.

First and foremost, Rob's high-profile status as a reality star and designer might necessitate an extra layer of privacy and security. Celebrities often find themselves at the mercy of persistent fans, intrusive paparazzi, and even potential threats. By changing his number regularly, Rob may be trying to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to his personal information, limiting the chances of his contact details falling into the wrong hands.

Furthermore, Rob's decision to forego saving contacts could be seen as an attempt to maintain a certain level of detachment from his phone. In a world where constant connectivity can be overwhelming, he might be choosing to engage with people more mindfully. By not saving contacts, Rob could be encouraging more genuine interactions and avoiding the temptation of checking his phone every time it pings with a new message or notification.

On the flip side, some may view Rob's behavior as somewhat impractical and cumbersome. Changing one's number frequently means potentially missing important calls or messages from friends, family, or business associates who might not be aware of the latest contact details. However, for someone like Rob, who likely has a team managing his communications, this may not pose a significant issue.

Rob's openness about his unique habits sheds light on his individuality and willingness to break away from the norms. Each person has their idiosyncrasies, and while they might seem peculiar to others, they are an essential part of what makes us human. The fact that Rob is willing to share these personal details with the public showcases a sense of self-assurance and authenticity.

It is also interesting to note that amidst his phone number changes and privacy concerns, Rob remains devoted to his sock line, Arthur George, and leads a disciplined fitness routine. Despite being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with immense fame and wealth at his disposal, he appears to be grounded and dedicated to both his professional and personal endeavors.

