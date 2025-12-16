Road Rage Turns Dangerous Near JFK Airport as On-Duty Customs Officer Allegedly Fires Weapon

According to PIX11 News, an on-duty Customs and Border Protection officer allegedly fired his gun near the entrance to JFK Airport. The incident unfolded on Tuesday following a crash. As reported by the outlet, Port Authority police were called to the scene of a two-car crash around 4:50 a.m. on the Van Wyck Expressway.

According to sources, the crash turned into a road rage incident, as one of the cars belonged to an officer. He claimed to PAPD that the driver of the other vehicle attacked him following the crash. This led him to fire his gun several times. However, there was no one else was present when the officer spoke with Port Authority Police Department (PAPD).

According to the sources, an investigation into the matter has been commenced. Since the incident unfolded on the Van Wyck Expressway, which is a crucial transportation corridor connecting to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, some disruptions have been caused.

BREAKING: Gunfire at JFK Airport Terminal 8 after an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer reported being assaulted following a minor crash and fired his duty weapon multiple times, this morning, according to officials. Investigation is ongoing Video by Dakota Santiago… pic.twitter.com/Q7uhdDR6Tb — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 16, 2025

Authorities have said that drivers on the expressway should face some delays due to the matter. The official page of the John F. Kennedy Airport also shared a “travel advisory” on their official X (formerly Twitter) following the incident.

“Due to police activity on the Van Wyck Expressway, passengers are encouraged to use AirTrain JFK at Lefferts Blvd for Terminals 1 and 4 access,” the statement said.

Various clips from the scene are also being circulated on social media, and the officer’s use of his firearm sparked reactions online. “So an argument after a car crash while off duty and he fires his service weapon?” one user wrote, questioning his action.

“I’m surprised it didn’t turn into a stampede,” wrote another. A third blamed the officer. “Sure, the crash he caused and the sh-t he started after exiting the car,” he wrote. “People need to slow down at JFK, too much construction to navigate,” another suggested some advisory.

One user mockingly attacked the customs officer. “Sounds like someone needs more range time,” they wrote.