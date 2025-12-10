Ring Camera Captures ICE Agents Snatching Parents From Their 7-Year-Old in Minnesota

Amid growing concerns over ICE brutality across the country, a shocking incident in Burnsville, Minnesota has drawn widespread attention. Captured by a Ring camera, video footage shows ICE agents following a couple to their home from a grocery store and later detaining the parents, leading to their 7-year-old child left behind.

The house where the video was taken is owned by Sofia Alvarado’s husband. Local media reported that the couple was followed by the ICE agents from the grocery store on Saturday. The video footage was given by the homeowner to NBC affiliate KARE and it shows ICE agents’ car pulling up in the driveway just after the couple’s car entered.

As KARE reported, the woman ran inside the house with her 7-year-old child and the man was detained by the agents. Alvarado explained to KARE (with the help of a translator) that the detained couple rented the lower section of the house from her and her husband. When ICE arrived at their door, she was upstairs with her relatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARE 11 (@kare11)

Both the families mentioned that ICE entered their home without showing any kind of arrest. Alvarado’s brother, Angel, also talked to KARE and mentioned that the agents took hold of his sister, mom, daughter, and niece and asked them to go to the kitchen. They were all scared and were asked to give their phones. Ultimately they were able to show proof of residency.

Angel mentioned that the agents had guns pointed at them and said, “They all were scared, crying.” Besides the couple coming from the grocery store, the ICE agents also arrested two other men during the same raid. One of them has two children and his wife is also pregnant.

She talked to KARE with the help of an interpreter, under the condition of anonymity and said that when the agents arrived, she had hidden with her 7-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son. She added, “They opened the door for me. When I went out, they were pointing their guns at me.”

As reported by The Mirror US, “In addition to her own two children, she is now caring for the 7-year-old son of the couple who was arrested in the same raid. She said that her family is originally from Honduras and entered the U.S. illegally to work. She also said that she was urged by ICE to self-deport.”

13 heavily armed agents barged into the home without a warrant — here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/gYfBsJZkwA — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) December 9, 2025

The shocking incident has naturally drawn attention and The City of Burnsville released a statement on Sunday, mentioning that it was “monitoring federal immigration activity.” The statement further added, “Federal government agents have been present to carry out immigration enforcement operations. We know this has created fear and uncertainty for many in our community.”

Another statement from The Burnsville mayor’s office on Tuesday said that the public safety teams had responded to two calls regarding ICE on Saturday. According to the statement, “The second was from a resident at a multi-family complex. Our officers responded to the scene and took a report from a resident on federal law enforcement activity that had concluded.”

With the rise of ICE violence and local law enforcement not being able to do much to help, a huge section of the American population is now living in fear with the possibility of detention and harassment at any moment.