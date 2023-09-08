Fans have long recognized numerous reasons to admire Rihanna. She's an influential figure in fashion, appears to excel as a devoted mother who thoroughly enjoys parenthood, and consistently delivers hit songs in the music industry. Although some fans may have felt disappointed by the limited release of new music from Rihanna recently, many are trying to remain patient and understanding, considering her numerous commitments and ventures. After all, Rihanna is involved in a multitude of projects!

Recently, fans have come across evidence suggesting that Rihanna might be indulging in a relatable pastime during her free time: binge-watching reality TV. It appears that Rihanna has developed an affinity for a particular reality TV franchise, and it's entirely understandable that she could become engrossed in it.

Fans often appreciate Rihanna's straightforwardness, as exemplified when she firmly dismissed a reporter's inquiry about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. It's entirely plausible that Rihanna enjoys indulging in the guilty pleasure of watching assertive and no-nonsense reality TV shows. Certainly, while Rihanna has earned a reputation for her sharp wit, some argue that at times her comments may come across as unkind. However, in this particular instance, her affinity for a reality TV favorite is incredibly relatable, with fans noting that even celebrities can't resist this guilty pleasure. The show in question? 90 Day Fiancé.

As per The Things, in a fan subreddit dedicated to Rihanna, her admirers observed that she is among the Instagram followers of Yara Zaya and Angela Deem, both of whom are featured on 90 Day Fiancé. While neither of these reality TV personalities comes close to matching @badgalriri's massive follower count, which stands at around 139 million, fans completely comprehend why Rihanna might be intrigued by the activities of Yara Zaya and Angela Deem.

Moreover, they pointed out that even Seth Rogen openly admitted to being a viewer of 90 Day Fiancé. His humorous tweet about Sumit had fans laughing out loud all across Twitter. Rogen didn't stop there; he also shared his thoughts on Colt and his mother's relationship, prompting one fan to comment: "He’s like Oscar the Grouch he’s so steeped in this trash."

It appears that Rihanna might share a similar interest in the show. While she may not have expressed her views as directly as Seth Rogen, her decision to follow the two 90 Day Fiancé cast members strongly suggests that she is keeping herself informed about their relationship drama on the series. Rihanna doesn't conceal her affection for reality TV, as fans have highlighted in various interviews. She openly shared that she relied on binge-watching shows like Real Housewives and 90 Day Fiancé to get through her pregnancy. In an interview with Elle, Rihanna confessed to being a fan of Bravo TV and expressed admiration for Heather Dubrow, particularly as a mother, citing her as "chic" and "inspiring."

