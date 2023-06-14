Rihanna Is Selling One of Her Swanky Beverly Hills Homes in Los Angeles for $10.5 Million

Once more, Rihanna is exchanging one of her gems in real estate by putting it up for sale. The megastar is reportedly seeking to sell one of her Beverly Hills, California, residences for $10,495,000, according to Mansion Global.

The singer and beauty entrepreneur added this magnificent mansion to her real estate portfolio in 2021 for $10 million. A nearby mansion that she purchased in 2020 for $13.7 million is still hers, as per Realtor.com.

Rihanna's lovely property, which is hidden behind tall gates on one of Beverly Hills' most sought-after streets, is all a California home should be. The 5,100-square-foot house, constructed in 1939, has a good structure, a pleasing color scheme, and a conventional interior layout that ought to appeal to a wide audience. There are towering ceilings, worn wood floors and a fireplace in the living room that give it a warm and comforting vibe. In addition to a bright breakfast nook, the steel-blue kitchen island has seating for three people. The master bedroom has a small living area and windowed seats for reading in bed.

There are grand trees, luscious lawns, a vegetable garden, a pool and patio areas outside. Even a half-basketball court is available for pick-up games. A detached guesthouse features a bedroom, a living room, a kitchenette and an office.

In addition to having residences in her home country of Barbados and Los Angeles, Rihanna has also been spotted in New York City and London, where she lived covertly for about a year in 2018, per Hello! Magazine. She allegedly rented an eight-bedroom home in affluent St. John's Woods but never bought a house there.

In Beverly Hills, the mother-of-two first purchased a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $13.8 million (£10.2 million), after which she purchased an adjacent property for $10 million (£7.4 million). The second house has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a sizable outdoor swimming pool, and is smaller but no less spectacular.

Rihanna is expanding her empire once again.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur also has a penthouse in Los Angeles' Century City, where it has been said that she spent a lot of time during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 75-foot pool, 24-hour valet service, and rigorous security in the 42-story tower protect the renowned inhabitants, including Paula Abdul and Friends actor Matthew Perry.

In addition, Rihanna owns a beachfront property in Barbados valued at $22 million (£16.3 million), complete with five ensuite bedrooms, a swimming pool, a private gym and a round-the-clock concierge. The five-bedroom house she purchased for her mother in 2012 is nearby. Other homes held by Rihanna include a condo in the millionaire's mile, Wilshire Corridor, and a Spanish-style property in West Hollywood, which she purchased in 2017 and put on the market just a few months later.