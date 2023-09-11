Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Hinted At Their Baby's Name Through Their Outfits At The 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently grew their family with the arrival of their second child, a son, born in August. In contrast to their previous wait of nearly a year to unveil their first son's name, they wasted no time in announcing their newest addition's moniker. The birth certificate, which People obtained, discloses that the couple named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers. According to the birth certificate, he was born on August 1, 2023, at 7:41 a.m. at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's decision to name their second son "Riot Rose Mayers" holds deep personal meaning for the renowned celebrity duo, and they potentially dropped hints about this unique moniker through their fashion choices at the Met Gala in May. The name reflects their desire to make a bold statement and evoke a sense of rebellion and passion. By donning outfits that may have subtly alluded to their forthcoming child's name, the couple showcased their creativity and dedication to expressing their individuality. The name Riot Rose Mayers encapsulates their commitment to breaking boundaries and embracing their distinctive style.

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers—he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once, they know everyone wants to see a family pic—there will be one soon!" A source told ET that roses hold a special place in Rihanna's heart as they are her favorite flowers.

The choice of their second baby's name, Riot Rose Mayers, follows a pattern of beginning with the letter "R," possibly as a nod to a tradition of family members sharing this initial. Notably, A$AP Rocky's legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. Following the confirmation from sources to People regarding the couple's August baby arrival, an insider shared that Rihanna now perceives her family as whole, fulfilling a long-held desire. This sentiment reflects something she has always yearned for, making the addition of their second child particularly meaningful for her.

Rihanna, aged 35, and the rapper known for "Fashion Killa" already have a child named RZA Athelston. Born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, the 15-month-old was named after the co-founder of Wu-Tang Clan who shares the same moniker. The rapper, at 34 years old, recently dropped his latest single, "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," on July 20th, which serves as the second release from his forthcoming fourth studio album titled "Don't Be Dumb."

Notably, the track was produced by Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator. During the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Rihanna, hailing from Barbados, made the groundbreaking announcement of her second pregnancy. She achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first pregnant woman to headline the halftime show.

