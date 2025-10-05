Richard Gere Tears Into ‘Crazy’ Trump – Says, “He’s Almost Destroyed Our Country”

If we have to talk about self-serving politics backfiring royally, one cannot miss out on Donald Trump’s recent stunt involving one-dollar silver coins bearing his face. The early blueprints of the new addition were shared by the United States Treasury, which featured the reigning U.S. President’s visage and the words “Fight, fight, fight” engraved on it. These coins were specially designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The gesture naturally drew heavy criticism and backlash, not to mention a wave of public outrage directed at Trump.

And now, to add to the list of dissatisfaction over his policies and decisions, one of the statements made by Hollywood actor Richard Gere recently garnered attention on Reddit, signaling solidarity with the anti-Trump sentiments prevalent among a large section of the U.S. population.

The video, in which the star made an interesting note about the U.S. President, has been sourced from a pop-culture themed forum on Reddit, where Richard answered a reporter’s question about whether he was worried about what was going on inside the White House after the return of someone like Donald Trump to the presidential office and chair.

Richard Gere, who was at the time attending the 10-year celebration event for the NGO Open Arms in Barcelona, did not mince his words as he claimed that Trump had nearly destroyed the entire U.S. state since his second return to the chair. The actor said, “We have a president who’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence. And it’s happened so quickly. In six months, he’s almost destroyed our country.” That’s not all, Richard went on to add that a person like Trump was not someone that the people of the United States looked to as a leader, and that the latter must go soon.

Falling back on the specific significant changes and decisions of Trump, which have left everyone disturbed, Richard mentioned, “He has to go. He has to go. This, this is not someone who can change. He has to go. And all the enablers in the coalition that he has got together, they all have to go. There are actually some very, very good people on the Palestinian side; unfortunately, most of them are in jail right now.

The video has become another viral sensation on social media, with netizens being surprised by how even celebrities have a very distant take on politics and what has actually been happening around them all this time. A netizen wrote, “It’s always so interesting to see which celebrities have sane takes on what’s happening, and which ones are bats– t.” Another social media user reflected on how the cracks started to appear in the existing government from the very first day, hinting at a complete breakdown being evident soon enough.

Meanwhile, Trump’s shutdown politics has drawn heavy criticism from citizens, as it has unlocked widespread chaos and uncertainty. With no clear timeline for how long it will last, people remain confused and anxious as most government services remain at a standstill.