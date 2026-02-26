‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby Releases Heartbreaking Statement Following 23-Year-Old Son’s Sudden Death

Mary Cosby became famous and gained much adulation after her appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). However, tragedy came her way when she lost her son, Robert Cosby Jr., who was just 23 at the time of his death.

Cosby Jr. was found dead by the Salt Lake City police two days after he passed away. His mother has now come forward with a statement to TMZ. She said, “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord… Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Cosby Jr. had a history of drug issues and struggled with substance abuse throughout his life. In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department revealed that a drug overdose was the cause of his death.

mary cosby showing her son’s addiction and how it impacted her as a mom so candidly was one of the most gut wrenching and Real things the franchise has ever shown. this is so devastating bro!! — venus of wigglesburg (@14sixteen22) February 25, 2026

An investigation is still underway, and the confirmed cause is yet to come out.

Cosby Jr. faced many legal troubles in his life, with him recently getting out of Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He got locked up for two months and was only released in early February, as reported by attorney Clayton Simms.

When Cosby Jr. was released, Simms told Page Six, “It allowed him to sober up and start thinking clearly,” adding, “He’s looking forward to doing positive things. The difficulty is that he was slow to recognize the dissolution of his marriage. But now he understands the relationship is over, and he’s moving forward.”

Previously, Cosby Jr. was charged with 14 violations and was found guilty on eight of those. It included assault and a violation of a restraining order against his ex-wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff.

Cosby spoke about her son and his troubled past during the reunion of the sixth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. At the time, she mentioned that she was not worried about him.

She clarified, “I know he’s somewhere where he’s not using. At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he’s learning the hard way. But I’m OK with it.”

Mary M Cosby is a big reason why I watch RHOSLC. She offers so much of her life, good or bad – but she loved her only son so much. Devastating to hear of his passing at such young age.

I spent almost 5 years living a block away from Marys church. She’s a pillar of light. Tragic. pic.twitter.com/AXdEQITStP — itskingeric (@itskingeric) February 25, 2026

Sadly, Cosby Jr. could not get the time to properly reflect on himself and turn his life around for the better.

His mother even shared a heartwarming post about him on social media post just weeks before his passing. She wrote, “#godfirst Love you all My Beautiful Son.. I love him sm.”