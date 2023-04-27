RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Wants to 'Drunk Dial' Her Ex Amid Cheating Speculation

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast had some fun on their visit to Ireland on Season 13 of the show. In a recent episode, Dolores Catania said that after experiencing "the most beautiful trip ever" with Paul 'Paulie' Connell in Ireland, she expressed her wish to go back there with the other 'Housewives'. The ladies were quick to show their enthusiasm. During the entirety of the trip, they stayed in Ballinlough Castle, located in the Irish countryside. This 17th century 10,800-square-foot, nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom castle sits on 300 acres of grassland.

The group kicked off Teresa Giudice's bachelorette celebrations with a dinner at Café en Seine in Dublin. The attendees- Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and others — had a fun beer-chugging competition.

After this, Melissa said something she probably wishes she hadn't. "I'm about to drunk dial my ex." Dolores Catania seems shocked by the statement at first. Melissa's sister-in-law Teresa asks out loud, "Her ex?" In a confessional interview after this event, Teresa just looks into the camera and raises her eyebrows, as if she's suspicions.

Rumors of Melissa's alleged cheating surfaced during an early April episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After her falling out with Margaret, Laura told Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice about Melissa's alleged infidelity — and Jennifer eventually shared the revelation with Danielle Cabral. "She was like, 'You're gonna wanna hear what I have to say.' And when someone says that to you about someone who's really done you dirty, you're intrigued," Jennifer told Danielle in a later episode, initially noting that she "can't say" what she was told because there's "a family involved."

Although Melissa Gorga set the record straight on rumors surrounding her marriage with Joe Gorga, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen asked her about her continued friendship with Margaret Josephs when she told her ex-friend Laura Lee Jensen about her alleged infidelity — and Laura later told others.

"Because it's untrue," Melissa said before going in on Laura. "This is a woman who wants to be on The Housewives, who auditioned three times and didn't make it." Upon being asked if she actually cheated on Joe, Melissa said: "Andy, are you kidding me?" "First of all, it's a game of telephone on a baseless rumor that they said they heard five years ago that they're bringing to light now," she continued.

The Gorgas have been married since 2004. They have overcome some major relationship hurdles in their relationship over the years. In fact, Melissa previously admitted they were "struggling" to get back on track. "We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong." she told US Weekly in 2021.