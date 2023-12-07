The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a household favorite for many reality television enthusiasts for years. Apart from the steamy drama, the plot twists, and the many relationships it has featured, the show does emotionally move people. Throughout the years, many couples have gone through the journey of finding love, happiness, and sometimes heartbreak—for instance, Kyle Richards' relationship with estranged hubby Mauricio Umansky. The two were together for about 26 years before they decided to go their separate ways. Although the former flames have asked fans and their loved ones to respect their privacy and avoid probing into the matter, there appears to be one rather curious person wanting to know about Richards’ love life: Sutton Stracke.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

According to People, Wednesday's episode of the aforementioned show featured some major drama between co-stars Richards and Stracke. In fact, the two were involved in a rather heated banter after Stracke continued to discuss Richards’ personal life when she wasn’t interested. Richards, consequently, decided to confront her co-star about her inquisitive demeanor concerning the matter.

Wednesday's episode featured a classic dinner party filled with some yummy hors d'oeuvres and great company. Just while everyone was beginning to take their seats at the table, Sutton alleged Richards was 'in denial somewhere' right before she could be seated among her peers.

Kyle Richards insinuates that Sutton has an eating disorder? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/V8uXfoO3vF — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 30, 2023

That struck a nerve with Richards, and she decided to ask for clarification regarding what Sutton meant with her remarks: “What am I in denial about? If you know something, please tell me...” She continued, “If you’re saying I’m in denial, you’re implying you know something.” After listening to Richards' comments, Sutton claimed that she didn’t have any inklings about her personal life per se but had been keenly observing some behavioral changes. Sutton alleged that Richards had been making tweaks with her intense diet and exercise and, hence, drew a conclusion that she was perhaps 'in denial about something.'

Nonetheless, Richards was disappointed with Sutton’s explanation and refused to believe her thoughts. Furthermore, she accused Sutton of 'gaslighting' her when the latter felt like Richards was hiding some critical information about her 'household and her marriage' with Umansky. Richards snapped and seriously asserted, “Quit asking about my household,” and stormed out of the place, leaving Sutton and the other housewives stunned in silence. However, Sutton did attempt to sort things out amicably and clear out any sort of misunderstanding. That heated altercation ended with Richards telling Sutton to 'go f*** yourself.'

Sutton Stracke is the MVP of this episode. She asked Kyle Richards every hard hitting question we all needed to hear and rightfully grilled her ass when she try to come for her #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/9VTq3dyCvN — Tay Tay The Savior (@taytay_savior) December 3, 2023

Before things progressed so rapidly, Sutton said in a confessional, “Kyle is in denial about something going on with her marriage.” She continued to suggest, “I think Kyle is unhappy. People’s marriages ebb and flow, and maybe there’s no flow right now. It’s something she doesn’t like to talk about. Kyle doesn’t like to talk about personal things.” Only time will tell whether or not they’ll make up with each other or if Sutton will continue to remain on thin ice with her.

