RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Finds Comfort in Friends After Confirming Separation from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently confirmed her separation from her spouse of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. The announcement has shocked the couple's fans and followers since the couple has long been regarded as one of the entertainment world's power couples. Richards, on the other hand, has found solace in the support of her close friends as the couple navigates this difficult period in their lives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Also Read: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Addresses Speculations Of Dating Morgan Wade and Her Paris Trip

Their separation was confirmed after months of speculations and rumors about the condition of their marriage. The pair had been relatively quiet about the matter, but the truth finally came out when both Richards and Umansky separately revealed their split. Following this news, an emotional Richards was seen on a hike in Los Angeles with two of her close pals. Richards' sadness was evident as she wore black sunglasses, looking solemn and visibly distressed. Her companions clustered around her, offering support and compassion.

Earlier, a paparazzo approached Richards as she arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport, per Page Six. Despite her hesitation to speak, she eventually revealed that she and Umansky are truly "separated." Someone on Richards' staff asked the cameraman to stop questioning her, but the photographer persisted, prompting Richards to express her dissatisfaction with the constant media scrutiny. When questioned if there was any chance of reconciliation with Umansky, she said, “That’s private information."

Upset Kyle Richards appears to be comforted by friends after confirming Mauricio Umansky separation https://t.co/uaDkTuAYDb pic.twitter.com/fcyludu1m4 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2023

On the other hand, Umansky, a luxury real estate broker, addressed the subject publicly. He stated that divorce was not currently on their agenda and that they were dealing with a separation, per TMZ. Despite the difficulties they were experiencing, Umansky stated that they were not ready "to throw the towel in yet."

Also Read: 'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Admits Separation From Mauricio Umansky Is 'Very Hard’: "We Care About Each Other"

Umansky also denied claims of a relationship between Richards and country singer Morgan Wade. He said that the two were close friends who worked together on projects but were not romantically attached. This statement sought to put an end to the rumors surrounding the couple's divorce. This split comes after the couple issued a joint statement on their Instagram profiles addressing the suspicions about their relationship. They acknowledged in the statement that they had had a difficult year but denied any claims of divorce or wrongdoing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Also Read: RHOBH's Star Kyle Richards Rectifies Photoshop Error by Reposting Edited Photo

Richards has relied on her close group of friends for assistance during this trying time. Her recent walk with her companions demonstrated the importance of friendship amid difficult circumstances. Richards and Umansky have three kids, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, who are all affected by their parents' separation. Richards has a daughter with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, named Farrah, per Daily Mail.

As per Intouch Weekly, Richards opened up about the speculations and her daughter's reaction to the news in an Amazon Live in July, “You know they’re really strong,” she said. “Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s okay, and no matter what they’re loved.”

More from Inquisitr

Jeff Lewis Thickens the Plot as He Calls ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards a “Lesbian on Ozempic” on ‘WWHL’

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Take Daughters ForYacht Vacation in Italy Amid Split