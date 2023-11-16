In a recent podcast appearance on Bravo's Hot Mic, Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The reality star passionately defended herself against accusations that she's faking marital issues for relevance, dismissing such claims as 'the dumbest thing I've ever heard.'

Richards, who has been part of the reality show for 13 years, expressed her frustration with the misconceptions surrounding her personal life. "I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I'm on television but I'm good," she explained. "I'm not looking to be more relevant. I'm good. And I would never put my family through this, ever, for... I almost said it was a dumb TV show, sorry!" she asserted.

Addressing the speculation, Richards asked rhetorically, "What human being would create a story like this for? No offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show. But who would do that for ratings? Put their family through this, that is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.” Richards passionately emphasized that such allegations are completely contrary to her character and principles.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS KYLE RICHARDS & MAURICIO UMANSKY $100 MILLION DOLLAR DIVORCE WITH NO PRENUP AND PSYCHIC PREDICTION ON DIVORCE 😳 pic.twitter.com/trW14r1ahb — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) November 8, 2023

The reality star also addressed other online rumors, such as claims of an open marriage or the suggestion that she is with Umansky solely for financial reasons. "The things that they say, that 'Kyle is only with him for the money.' He had no money when I married him, you idiots! He didn't have any money! 'Oh, she just stays there and puts up with all this so that she can keep spending his money.' First of all, it's our money that he didn't have before," Richards exclaimed, debunking yet another assumption about her relationship.

Kyle Richards slipped up and said DIVORCE. I can't believe the interviewer didn't catch that.



Yeah it's pretty much over for Kyle and Mauricio #rhobh #bravocon pic.twitter.com/mqkzKRPeIa — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) November 5, 2023

Recently, at BravoCon 2023, Richards spoke to people about focusing on finding her strength during this difficult time. "When I feel good and my hair looks good, I feel unbreakable," she shared, underscoring her commitment to resilience amidst personal challenges. In light of the ongoing scrutiny, Richards urged to focus on the facts and dismissed the speculation as both 'annoying' and 'frustrating,' as per People.

This clarification follows the confirmation of Richards' separation from Umansky in July, with sources noting that the couple had been living apart while maintaining an amicable relationship. Soon after news of their split surfaced, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement debunking rumors of their divorce. However, Richards inadvertently described her marital challenges as a 'divorce' during this month at BravoCon, acknowledging a challenging period in their 27-year marriage, as per Page Six. The couple, who are 'Bravolebrities,' have three daughters together: Alexia (27), Sophia (23), and Portia (15). Additionally, Umansky played a role in raising Farrah Brittany (34), Richards' daughter, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

