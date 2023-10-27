In the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on October 25, Kyle Richards was more open than ever about her relationship with Mauricio Umansky. After confessing to having "a challenging year together" in an interview, Richards and her husband argued over her tattoos and their divergent schedules. In the latest episode, Umanksy was astonished to see that his wife of 27 years now had five tattoos.

As reported by People, he was surprised when Richards revealed her five tattoos and asked her, "Seriously? I only knew of three." Richards replied, "Well maybe you should be looking at my body closer." Instead of joining in on the joke, Umanksy took a serious turn, telling the RHOBH actress that she already had "enough" tattoos and should stop adding to her collection. He told her, "No, Bean, that’s enough. Five tattoos is a lot. I will not allow that." Richards concluded, "If I want one, I’m going to get one. It’s my body … you don’t have a choice." The socialite criticized him during a confessional for failing to see that they were "not spending time together." She added, "Years ago, he would’ve noticed a freckle on my body. Now, he doesn’t know that I have two more tattoos."

During the aforementioned chat, Umansky praised Richards for her dedication to her new health and fitness regimen. He told her, "You look so good. You're working out like a beast right now; you're eating well, but you're not drinking. Like, you're changing your life." Richards then provided a more in-depth explanation of her recent shifts in behavior. Alluding to the issues between her and Umansky, as well as the turmoil she's been having with her sister Kathy Hilton and the rest of the cast of RHOBH in Season 12. She further added, "When you go through painful times in your life, it changes you as a person. My sister, feeling let down by my friends, feeling disconnected from my husband—you know, you have to find an outlet. I feel good about it, and I hope Mo does too, because here I am."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

On January 20, 1996, Richards and Umansky exchanged wedding vows. During their wedding, she was already four months along in her pregnancy with the couple's first child. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted on October 14, 2010. Viewers of Bravo were introduced to Richards, Umansky, and their four daughters on the program. Kim Richards, Kyle's sister, was also a series regular and an original cast member. Season 4 of RHOBH, which took place in 2013, featured the duo fending off allegations of infidelity. The pair was unwavering in their denial of the claims at the time. People announced on July 3 that Richards and Umansky have divorced after 27 years of marriage. However, the couple issued a statement the same day, denying any plans for a divorce. They posted on Instagram, "In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously." Umansky recently told TMZ, "We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately."

