RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Fans For Telling Kyle Richards He Won't 'Allow' This Any More

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured an unexpected showdown between Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, centered around an unlikely subject: tattoos. The tense exchange left fans on their toes. Richards, who has appeared on the reality TV show for several years, revealed that she had acquired two more tattoos, bringing her total to five. She shared the revelation with Umansky, who at first appeared in disbelief, questioning, "Seriously?" Umansky, who knew only of three tattoos, advised Richards against getting more inked. In response, Richards snapped back saying that it was her body, and she would decide what to do with it, asserting, "You don't have a choice." She made it clear that she didn't need to explain her decisions to anyone.

The conversation took a more serious turn as Umansky stated, "No Bean, that's enough. Five tattoos are a lot. I will not allow that." To this, Kyle responded, "You didn't even know how many I had.… If I want one, I'm going to get one. It's my body." Despite Umansky’s objections, Richards remained stiff, explaining that she was at a point in her life where she didn’t need to justify her choices to anyone, including him. She expressed, “I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have to explain anything to anybody anymore. Including you” Richards added. “I went from doing everything my mom told me to do to being a mom myself and having to be a good example to my girls and I just realized you can do all that and things can still go to s—t.”

The incident in the show drew varied spectrums of responses, with some expressing disbelief at Umansky’s audacity. One Twitter user commented, "‘I will not allow that’ BRROOOooo," while another noted, "As soon as Mauricio said that, I let out the most unholy of loud cackles! The nerve of that philandering man is astounding. Audacity has got to be on sale or clearance?" The debate over getting inked appears to mirror more prominent issues in Richards and Umansky’s relationship. While the reality TV star insists they are just friends, she and country music star Morgan Wade have faced dating rumors. Moreover, Page Six reports that the couple has been linked to new people in recent months which has added to the scrutiny of their marriage.

As per the updates given in US Weekly, Umansky provided an update on their relationship, accepting that they are working on it but need time. He explained, “We’re in the middle of dealing with our lives and our marriage, and we have not thrown in the towel. It’s hard in the public eye, and it’s hard while everybody’s asking because the reality is that when a couple’s going through the times that we’re going through right now, what you need is time.” Fans will continue to witness the couple's journey on RHOBH Season 13, which was filmed earlier this year. The ongoing storyline highlights the struggles the couple has faced, including their busy schedules and the challenges that come with them. As fans weigh in on this unexpected tattoo tiff, it remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve as they continue to navigate their unique challenges in the public eye.

