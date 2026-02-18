Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. is encouraging families across America to take a closer look at what their children are eating — specifically calling attention to fermented food as a simple but powerful way to support mental health.

In recent remarks, RFK Jr. highlighted fermented food options such as sauerkraut — which he described as “spoiled cabbage” — explaining that the fermentation process produces beneficial bacteria that nourish the gut. But he did not stop there. He also pointed to yogurt, kefir and kombucha as valuable sources of probiotics that can help restore balance to the digestive system.

According to RFK Jr., improving gut health may have a direct impact on mental health. He has frequently cited the growing body of research surrounding the “gut-brain axis,” the communication system between the digestive tract and the brain. Scientists have found that gut bacteria play a role in regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin — often referred to as the “feel-good” chemical — much of which is produced in the gut rather than the brain.

RFK Jr. has argued that modern American diets, heavy in ultra-processed foods, artificial additives and refined sugars, may be contributing to rising rates of anxiety, depression and behavioral challenges among children. He believes fermented food offers an affordable and accessible way for parents to counterbalance those effects.

Beyond mental health, fermented food is widely studied for its broader physical benefits. The fermentation process encourages the growth of live cultures that help populate the gut with beneficial bacteria. These bacteria aid digestion, support immune function and may reduce inflammation — a factor many researchers associate with chronic disease. Fermentation can also increase the bioavailability of certain nutrients, making vitamins and minerals easier for the body to absorb.

RFK Jr. has stressed that families do not need costly supplements or complicated regimens to make meaningful changes. Sauerkraut, yogurt and kefir are widely available and relatively inexpensive, while kombucha — a fermented tea drink — has become increasingly common in grocery stores. These foods contain live cultures that support a healthy microbiome and may help strengthen the body’s natural defenses.

He has also pointed out that fermentation itself is not complicated. Making sauerkraut at home, for example, requires little more than cabbage and salt, allowing natural bacteria to transform the vegetable over time. Yogurt and kefir can be cultured with starter strains added to milk, and kombucha is brewed using tea, sugar and a live culture known as a SCOBY. For generations, families across the world relied on these methods both for preservation and for their health benefits.

In speaking about fermented food, RFK Jr. has framed the recommendation as part of a larger effort to return to traditional, whole-food diets that sustained communities before the rise of industrialized food systems. Fermentation has long been used across cultures not only to preserve food but to enhance flavor and nutritional value. He argues that many of these time-tested foods have been crowded out by highly processed alternatives that lack comparable benefits.

While medical experts caution that no single fermented food can cure complex mental health conditions, RFK Jr. maintains that improving dietary quality is a foundational step. He believes strengthening gut health through fermented food can support overall resilience, cognitive clarity and emotional stability in children.

RFK Jr.’s broader public health vision centers on prevention and empowerment. Rather than focusing solely on treatment after illness develops, he advocates equipping families with practical tools that can improve health outcomes from an early age. By encouraging parents to incorporate fermented food like sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir and kombucha into regular meals, he presents a straightforward, low-cost strategy aligned with that philosophy.

As concerns about youth mental health continue nationwide, RFK Jr.’s message is clear: paying attention to gut health — starting with fermented food — may be one meaningful step parents can take to help support their children’s mental well-being.