RFK Jr. Kept a List of More Than 40 Suspected ‘Mistresses’ on His Phone

Robert Kennedy Jr. is renowned as the son of emanated Attorney General Robert Kennedy, who is also the brother of the late 35th President of the States, John F. Kennedy. Better known as RFK Jr., like his politically-driven family, he too entered the same field hoping to make an impact. Although he’s made quite a name for himself through the years as a political figure and attorney, there have been controversial moments in his life including his struggle with lust. For instance, his phone was said to have the phone numbers of over 40 alleged mistresses when he was still with his late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy.

According to a 2014 article by The New York Post, RFK Jr. reportedly had about 43 women’s names marked under the initial ‘G’ on his cellphone. Another noteworthy fact is that each of these names was arranged in alphabetical order. There was also another similar listicle found with a similar marking, but it simply had names and there were no registered phone numbers attached. His late wife claimed the aforementioned alphabet or perhaps symbol was an abbreviation of ‘Goomah’ which Italian dialect, translates to ‘Mistress’.

Apart from ‘G’ there were women with other initials and labels associated with their names. For instance, one woman had ‘airplane’ next to her, another one had ‘farm’, and a third one had ‘teacher’. But perhaps the most oddly named one was the woman with the alphabet ‘Z’ next to her name. Right before news of this scandal could break, Richardson, allegedly, took her own life at her residence in Bedford, Westchester County, per ABC News.

As per sources, the late wife of RFK Jr. was said to be struggling with severe depression and alcoholism. In addition, she and her estranged husband were in the middle of settling a divorce, per NY Post. Nonetheless, before her passing, she shared the names of other women she suspected her husband was romantically involved with. Although the names remain anonymous for the sake of protecting the privacy of all these women, their locations are said to have been revealed.

43 Suspected Mistresses Found In RFK Jr.’s Phone http://t.co/coA7gs1uyt — Archy Belmont (@ArchyBelmont) July 14, 2014

There were a minimum of five women from Toronto, while one was from Paris. To add to this list, there were women from, Palm Beach in Florida, Alaska, Aspen in Colorado, Miami, Montreal, Cleveland, and Pensacola in Florida, to name a few. Richardson further claimed her estranged hubby wasn’t just hiding the names of these women, but also attempted to conceal his identity whenever he’d rendezvous with the ladies. As per a source, one of his most preferred alias to use while traveling was “Robert Strong”.

This guy.



RFK Jr.’s estranged wife, Mary, battled her husband’s rumored philandering and committed suicide



“She was deeply troubled, abusing alcohol and prescription meds,” a close family friend said. “She had cause. She was used up and tossed away by Bobby. That was awful.” pic.twitter.com/lPZJ4E8gTZ — “Right matters. And the truth matters.” (@brathet) April 20, 2023

In light of this revelation in 2013, copies of RFK Jr’s diaries were reviewed between 1999 and 2001, per NY Post. Upon careful analysis of the 2001 diary, there were a total of 37 women mentioned by JFK’s nephew. Out of these, about 16 of them had the number 10 written next to them. The journal also highlights his aforementioned struggles. It also goes on to note that his greatest “defect” at the time was his “lust demons”.

He even explained the reason for associating women’s names with cryptic letters or names. It was done to “avoid the company of women. [He spoke to himself] You have not the strength to resist their charms.” As of now, the politician seems to have sought out help and is happily married to American actress, Cheryl Ruth Hines.

