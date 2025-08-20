RFK Jr. Explains His Bizarre Workout Habit -But Experts Strictly Warn Against It

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(RKF Jr.) is in the news! This time, not for another misleading statement about COVID or health-related issues, but for something quirky! Fox News host Jesse Watters recently asked RFK Jr., “Why do you wear jeans when you work out?” This question came after the secretary was spotted hiking up Arizona’s Camelback Mountain in dark blue jeans on a scorching 107°F day in July.

Kennedy responded to host Jesse Watters, saying, “I just started doing that a long time ago because I would go hiking in the morning and then go straight to the gym. I found it was convenient, and now I’m used to it, so I do it.” Consequently, host Jesse Watters responded to the “Make America Healthy Again” advocate and said, “OK. There were a lot of theories, but that makes perfect sense.” (via HuffPost).

According to the outlet HealthandMe, netizens praised RFK Jr.’s stamina at 71 after pictures of him climbing in a T-shirt and jeans went viral. Yet, at the same time, fitness experts have advised people not to wear thick clothes while doing physical activity. Jeans are made from thick, non-stretchy fabric, which can limit movement, cause discomfort, and may cause injury.

Working out is great, but working out in jeans … Less appealing. 👖🥵 RFK Jr. does it, and so USA TODAY reporters and editors figured they’d give it a shot. (Spoiler alert: It didn’t go well) 👇 https://t.co/XhWyhLe4mQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 26, 2025

Light, breathable cloths like track pants, shorts, and loose tops can help dissipate heat, but denims, on the other hand, can trap heat, and heavy fabric can rub harshly against the skin. Meanwhile, Kennedy’s “cool jeans” move sparked mixed reactions as the hike pictures came out after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released warnings about dressing properly because of the extreme temperatures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Dunes National Park (@indianadunesnps)

The question about his attire came after Kennedy and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a fitness challenge to Americans as a part of the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

The challenge included 100 push-ups and 100 pull-ups in under five minutes. The two Cabinet members participated in the “Pete and Bobby Challenge,” completing 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under 10 minutes.

The challenge was shared in a social media video. While the challenge was meant to promote fitness, the video also revealed how Hegseth has left his mark on the Pentagon. As he and Kennedy walked to the Pentagon Athletic Centre, they passed by multiple framed photos of Hegseth hanging on the walls.

Inside what he called “the bowels of the Pentagon,” Hegseth addressed the camera: “It’s all about making America healthy again. We’re going to be fit, not fat.” Kennedy added, “Pete and I are doing our part to encourage American youth to take on this challenge.”

FIRST ON FOX: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. shows up to the DoD for a “Pete and Bobby Challenge” against Secretary Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/jX448xzP6V — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 18, 2025

Hegseth and Kennedy ended the fun video by challenging other government officials to join in. Kennedy called out Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, while Hegseth challenged Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine and former Fox News colleague Will Cain as he was spotted in his workout gear.

“We hope Americans take on this challenge and pass it along,” Hegseth said, “so we’re ready to be fit, healthy, and maintain a strong fighting force.”

The challenge follows President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in schools. Under Trump’s rule, many new regulations have been passed, changing how schools and universities function.

JUST IN: President @realDonaldTrump signs the executive order to reinstate the national fitness assessment in public schools. pic.twitter.com/ybj00Ptfpd — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

From changes in rules for participating in joint sports in universities to new regulations regarding vaccines, sports, and much more, the administration is working tirelessly to bring back America’s golden age. Love it or hate it, the results are slowly showing in some, if not all, aspects.